VP Racing Fuels To Sponsor April 7th $7500 To Win Bruce Rogers Memorial at Grandview

VP Racing Fuels will be the sponsor of the first Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker race at Grandview Speedway on April 7th. The big and small block Modified stock car race, going 50 laps, will pay $7500 to the winner and an attention grabbing $1000 to take the green and be one of the 24 starters. Sportsman stock cars will be the second division of racing taking part in the prestigious event that will officially kick off the 56th consecutive season of competition.



“We have had a long history of involvement at Grandview Speedway,” said VP’s regional manager Tim Hogue. “Our Fred Turza and all of us with VP have a huge amount of respect for the Rogers family and what Bruce Rogers was able to do with the popular dirt track racing facility. We wanted to be part of what is sure to be a classic event.”



The race, expected to attract many of the top talents in dirt track Modified racing, is being run in memory of the late Bruce Rogers, the man, who along with his father Forrest, built the highly successful NASCAR sanctioned track more than 50 years ago. The race is expected to be an annual event on the track schedule.



“This is a first time event. We are the first track and first promotion to offer this type of event,” said assistant track manager Tina Rogers. “It will be a great event to remember our father.”



Modified weights will be 2,275 pounds for spec 358 racers on gas, 2,350 for spec 358s on alcohol and big blocks will be required to weigh at least 2,500 pounds.



There will be no open small blocks permitted and oxygenated fuels are not allowed.



Tires for the Modifieds will be American Racers with fronts 33 or harder, LR 44 or harder and RR 48 or 50. No harder compound than 50 will be permitted. Hoosier D300 Series are permitted. There will be no mixing of tire brands. Any track stamp is allowed.



Standard Modified bodies are required with NO SAIL PANELS.



The Modified division format will have all qualified heat cars guaranteed to redraw for the feature. The balance of the starting field will start straight from consolation races. There will be no provisional starters.



Sportsman will be using the regular Saturday night Grandview rules and there will be no Late Model racing.



Racers planning to participate are requested to pre-enter (no entry fee) by telephoning 484-256-4375. There is no license required and it is a non-point event. Please provide driver’s name, contact information and phone number to assist in the promotion of the event. There is no entry fee.



Rain date for the Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker will be Saturday, April 14.



Racers are reminded that there is a free to the public practice session starting at 12 noon on Saturday, March 31st open to all divisions.



Grandview Speedway PR Additional information as it is released can be found at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook. The track office number is 610.754.7688. Grandview Speedway, a banked one-third-mile clay track, is located on Passmore Road, just off Route 100, in Bechtelsville, PA, 10 miles north of Pottstown.