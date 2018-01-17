Mahoning Valley Speedway divisional meetings to be held January 28

Mahoning Valley Speedway has announced that divisional class meetings will be held on Sunday, January 28 at the Mahoning Valley Farmers Market which is located adjacent to the speedway.



The meetings will be held for all 2018 classes beginning at 10:00 am and conducted by race director Steve Fox.



Each class is slated to be over a 45-minute period and have the following group begin at the top of the hour.



Up first will be the Pro 4s followed by the Late Models at 11:00 a.m., Dirt Mods at noon, Hobby Stocks at 1:00 p.m., Street Stocks at 2:00 p.m., Modifieds at 3:00 p.m. and Sportsman Modifieds at 4:00 p.m. All past, present and future drivers are welcome and encouraged to attend.



The meetings will be limited to driver and owner only. Pit license and pit spots will be sold during the day.



For additional information log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR