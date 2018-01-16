Sharp INTELLOS A-UGV Named "Official Security Robot of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway"

"Start your engines" at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) now extends to their automated, driverless security robot, the Sharp INTELLOS Automated Unmanned Ground Vehicle (A-UGV). Named the "Official Security Robot of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway," the Sharp INTELLOS A-UGV provides an added layer of safety and security protection for what is known as the "highest capacity sports venue in the world."

"Technological innovation is in our DNA," says IMS President, J. Douglas Boles. "Dating back to the very first Indy 500 where the rearview mirror was pioneered, IMS values, invests, and nurtures high-tech advancements in all aspects of our operations. Evolving our security force to include automated, robotic integration enables us to better safeguard patrons, drivers, and staff."

"Sharp Electronics' outdoor security robot is ideally suited to help safeguard the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's expansive, fenced property," states Cliff Quiroga, Vice President for Sharp Robotics Business Development. "The Sharp INTELLOS A-UGV is a multi-terrain, mobile sensor, data-gathering robot that can capture video, audio, and environmental information, while providing a visible deterrent without the aid of a human driver. It utilizes a navigation surveillance platform to patrol predefined routes, extending the property coverage and impact of a traditional security force, while keeping manpower safely protected from direct threats. The Sharp INTELLOS A-UGV can also act as a sentry, monitoring in a stationary position, for an extra layer of protection and has a semi-autonomous mode for incident response. Included are standard information gathering tools, plus optional observation and sensor equipment configurable to meet the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's changing safety needs."

Sharp Electronics PR