Route 66 Raceway Announces Full Schedule for 20th Anniversary Season

As Route 66 Raceway prepares for the highly anticipated 20th anniversary, the 2018 schedule was announced for the famed racetrack. The 2018 Route 66 Raceway schedule is filled with exhilarating content including longstanding favorites such as the NHRA Route 66 Nationals, the Burndown at Sundown and the Route 66 Classic. The Dirt Oval at Route 66 will also provide a robust line-up of events ensuring that fans of all forms of racing are entertained and engaged.

“To commemorate Route 66 Raceway’s 20th anniversary season, we will expand on the success we witnessed in 2017 which was marked by ideal summer weather, exciting racing action and new and improved fan components,” said Scott Paddock, President of Route 66 Raceway. “We look to build upon last year’s remarkable growth and excitement by offering exclusive 20th anniversary content while continuing to deliver an unparalleled guest experience.”

The 2018 season opens on Saturday, April 14 with the first of a season-long Race Your Ride schedule of events presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts. Anyone and everyone is provided the opportunity to enter the World’s First True Stadium of Drag Racing to put their vehicle to the ultimate test during these events. Then, on Sunday, April 22 local racers from all different backgrounds, and with varying types of vehicles, will compete for wins and championships during the Rockett Brand Racing Fuel ET Bracket Series races. The Junior Drag Racing League, which features the stars of tomorrow, makes its first appearance on Saturday, June 9.

The two award programs offered in 2017 for the Rockett Brand Racing Fuel ET Bracket Series will return again this season. Racers are eligible to win premium prizes presented by Hollywood Casino Joliet with the Lucky Light and Perfect Pass challenges. Posting a perfect reaction time or “Lucky Light” during eliminations for all Rockett Brand Racing Fuel ET Bracket Series Races (High School and Juniors not included) will earn racers a $50 gift card redeemable at Hollywood Casino Joliet and can be used at Final Cut, Epic Buffet or 99 Hops House. Bracket racers who are able to achieve a reaction time of .000 and run their dial-in to one-thousandth of a second will also be rewarded for their “Perfect Pass” with a similar gift certificate for $100.

The Import Face-Off returns to Joliet on May 6, bringing quarter-mile drag racing, a car, truck and bike show, sound-system contests, burnout contests, DJs, vendors and more. This import event is hailed as one of the most innovative in the U.S. and presents much more than just a race and car show for fans to enjoy.

With a new spot on the Route 66 Raceway calendar, the NHRA Route 66 Nationals begin on May 31 with Dialed-In Thursday. Qualifying starts under the lights during Friday Night on Fire before All-Star Saturday strikes June 2. Thus, fans can witness the world’s fastest form of motorsports under both the sun and stars. Final eliminations will occur on Championship Sunday, June 3, as qualifiers battle their way to the podium. Fans will feel the full-force of a full-body sensory experience as Funny Cars and Nitro-powered Dragsters accelerate from 0 to over 300 mph in under four seconds. Fans will also have the opportunity to interact with the stars of today as well as those from the NHRA’s storied past as key members of the motorsports community assist in the celebration of Route 66 Raceway’s 20th anniversary season in 2018.

Continuing the summer’s excitement, the raceway will welcome the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series July 13-15. The event will showcase the best of six sportsman racing classes, where many of today’s NHRA stars honed their skills before turning pro. For the eighth consecutive season Route 66 will present the Four Seasons Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing Burndown at Sundown Saturday evening under the lights. Fans will watch as jet-propelled, fire-breathing cars rocket to speeds approaching 300 miles per hour beside a full pyrotechnic show new to this year’s event.

On July 26-29 the National Mustang Racers Association (NMRA) and the National Muscle Car Association (NMCA) roll into town for the 13th Annual Nitto Tire Super Bowl of Street Legal Drag Racing. This is the only event of its kind where the NMRA and NMCA go head-to-head in a competition for the ultimate bragging rights. In addition to cut-throat drag racing, the event features a car show, swap meet and manufacturer’s midway.

Fans were treated to a completely revamped D’Arcy Buick GMC Route 66 Classic, and 2018 promises to build upon that momentum as the event returns August 18 to pay homage to the early days of drag racing and hot rod culture. Fans attending the Route 66 Classic will leave the world of today and take a trip to yester-year as the event features nostalgia match racing, a bigger and better Classic Car Cruise-In, swap meet, fierce pin-up contest hosted by Hot Rod Harlot, the return of the Sneaky Tiki Bar and much, much more! Fans are encouraged to dust off their poodle skirts or leisure suits and crack open that tin of pomade because they are about to experience time travel like never before.

To close out the season, Route 66 Raceway will also host its 10th Annual stand-alone Swap Meet on October 7. Buyers and sellers from all over the Midwest are invited to exchange items and display their cars in a Show ‘n Shine.

In addition to the dragstrip’s action-packed schedule, the Dirt Oval at Route 66 will feature a full line-up of mud-slinging events guaranteed to intrigue a variety of racing enthusiasts. New to this year’s line-up is the Summer Slash on Saturday, June 30 featuring 410 Sprint Cars, the Winged All Star Circuit of Champions, and three-time Chicagoland Cup Series race winner Tony Stewart. Team Demo Association, the World of Outlaws Late Models and Sprint Cars and the Chi-Town Showdown all return for in 2018 to round out a complete season to celebrate Route 66 Raceway’s 20th Anniversary.

Tickets for the 2018 events at Route 66 Raceway are on sale now and will be available by visiting www.Route66Raceway.com or by calling (888) 629-RACE.

The 2018 schedule of events at Route 66 Raceway is as follows:

Date Event

Saturday-Sunday, March 24-25 ETI Chassis Inspection

Saturday, April 14 Race Your Ride presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts

Saturday, April 21 Race Your Ride presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts

Sunday, April 22 Rockett Brand Racing Fuel ET Bracket Series

Saturday, April 28 Race Your Ride presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts

Sunday, April 29 Rockett Brand Racing Fuel ET Bracket Series

Saturday, May 5 Race Your Ride presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts

Sunday, May 6 Import Face Off

Friday, May 11 Race Your Ride presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts

Saturday, May 12 Rockett Brand Racing Fuel ET Bracket Series

Wednesday-Saturday, May 16-19 Frank Hawley Driving School

Thursday-Sunday, May 31-June 3 NHRA Route 66 Nationals

Friday, June 8 Race Your Ride presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts

Saturday, June 9 Rockett Brand Racing Fuel ET Bracket Series

Junior Drag Racing League

Friday, June 15 Race Your Ride presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts

Friday, June 22 Race Your Ride presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts

Sunday, June 24 Rockett Brand Racing Fuel ET Bracket Series

Junior Drag Racing League

Friday, July 6 Race Your Ride presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts

Saturday, July 7 Rockett Brand Racing Fuel ET Bracket Series

Junior Drag Racing League

Thursday-Sunday, July 12-15 NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series

Saturday, July 14 Four Seasons Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing Burndown at Sundown

Thursday-Sunday, July 26-29 NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street Legal Drag Racing

Friday, August 3 Race Your Ride presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts

Friday, August 10 Race Your Ride presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts

Saturday, August 11 Rockett Brand Racing Fuel ET Bracket Series

Junior Drag Racing League

Saturday, August 18 D’Arcy Buick GMC Route 66 Classic

Junior Drag Racing League

Sunday, August 19 Rockett Brand Racing Fuel ET Bracket Series

Friday, August 24 Race Your Ride presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts

Friday, September 7 Race Your Ride presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts

Friday, September 21 Race Your Ride presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts

Sunday, October 7 Route 66 Swap Meet

*This schedule is subject to change at the discretion of Route 66 Raceway, its affiliates and partners.

The 2018 schedule of events at the Dirt Oval at Route 66 is as follows:

Date Event

Saturday, May 26 Team Demolition Derby Round 1 MILITARY NIGHT: Figure 8 Cars,

Figure 8 Trucks, Compact Derby and Fireworks!

Saturday, June 16 UMP SUMMERNATIONAL's UMP Late Models, $10k to WIN

Saturday, June 23 Team Demolition Derby Round 2 SUPER HERO NIGHT: Figure 8

Cars, Figure 8 Trucks, Compact Derby and Fireworks!

Saturday, June 30 Summer Slash NASCAR WEEKEND 410 SPRINTS - Winged All Star

Circuit of Champions

Saturday, July 21 Team Demolition Derby Round 3 FIVE O @ DIRTY O: Figure 8 Cars,

Figure 8 Trucks, Compact Derby and Fireworks!

Saturday, August 4 Monster Mayhem, 5th Annual Monster Mayhem: MONSTER TRUCK

MANIA

Saturday, August 25 Team Demolition Derby Round 4 SCOUT NIGHT: Figure 8 Cars,

Figure 8 Trucks, Compact Derby and Fireworks!

Saturday- Sunday, September 1-2 Dirty O's REDNECK JAMBOREE, Mud Bogs, Truck Tug

Saturday, September 22 Team Demolition Derby Round 5 RACIN FOR BOOBS: Figure 8 Cars,

Figure 8 Trucks, Compact Derby and Fireworks!

Friday- Saturday, October 12-13 Chi-Town Show Down $25k to win Late Model's

Saturday, October 20 Eve of Haunted Destruction: Lawn Mower Derby, Power Wheels

Derby, School Bus Racing, and More!

*This schedule is subject to change at the discretion of the Dirt Oval at Route 66, its affiliates and

partners.

To purchase tickets to any 2018 Route 66 Raceway events, visit us online at www.Route66Raceway.com, call 888-629-RACE, download the Route 66 Raceway mobile app, visit the Route 66 Raceway Administrative office or stop by the box office on the day of the event.

