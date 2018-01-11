More than a dozen NASCAR drivers to participate in test session at LVMS

Racing fans can soon hear the magical sound of NASCAR cars screaming around Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

More than a dozen NASCAR drivers – including Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champions Brad Keselowski and Kurt Busch – will be turning laps at the 1.5-mile oval on Wednesday, Jan. 31, and Thursday, Feb. 1, during two days of testing in advance of the 2018 NASCAR season. LVMS grandstands and the Neon Garage will be open and available to the public free of charge, so fans can get an early racing fix roughly a month before the speedway’s March 2-4 NASCAR tripleheader weekend.

Erik Jones – the 2017 MENCS Rookie of the Year – Chris Buescher, William Byron, Cole Custer, Ty Dillon, Drew Herring, Kyle Larson, Paul Menard, David Ragan, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. will be among the drivers joining Keselowski and Busch at LVMS. Additional drivers may be added to the list in the coming weeks, and that information will be available on www.LVMS.com.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. Pacific Time, and testing will run until 5 p.m. Food trucks, concessions and restroom facilities will be available for anyone coming to the track for the testing sessions, and free parking will be provided.

LVMS’ first 2018 tripleheader weekend will consist of Stratosphere Pole Day and a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, March 2, the Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, March 3, and the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube on Sunday, March 4. LVMS will be the first track in history to host two NASCAR tripleheader weekends in the same year.

Race fans can already lock in their tickets to both LVMS tripleheaders and capitalize on discounted prices for buying annual passes for all six NASCAR races. The track’s 2018 six-pack of events will show off a number of enhancements the track has planned for the coming months as well.

Media interested in covering the event should contact LVMS Media Relations staff. Fans can log on to LVMS.com or call 800-644-4444 to order tickets for any LVMS events.



NASCAR Testing at LVMS

Driver list

Chris Buescher--JTG Racing

Kurt Busch--Stewart-Haas Racing

William Byron--Hendrick Motorsports

Cole Custer--Go Fas Racing

Ty Dillon--Germain Racing

Erik Jones--Joe Gibbs Racing

Drew Herring--Toyota Racing

Brad Keselowski--Team Penske

Kyle Larson--Chip Ganassi Racing

Paul Menard--Wood Brothers Racing

David Ragan--Ford Motor Company

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.--Roush Fenway Racing

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.--Richard Petty Motorsports



Event schedule

Jan. 31-Feb. 1

9 a.m. PT--LVMS gates, grandstands and Neon Garage open to the public

5 p.m.--Track secure

LVMS PR