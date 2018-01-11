Perris Auto Speedway World Of Outlaws Advance Tickets On Sale Now

Advance tickets for the March 3rd “SoCal Showdown,” featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Cars and the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, at Perris Auto Speedway are on sale now. The race will be the only time the World of Outlaws will be competing in the greater Los Angeles and San Diego areas in 2018.

Fans who purchase reserved seats in advance will receive a free “World of Outlaws Fan Pit Pass.” The pit pass will allow fans access to the World of Outlaws pit area located outside of turn one throughout the night of action. Fans will be able to see the cars up close, watch the crews at work, meet the drivers, obtain autographs, take photos and purchase merchandise directly from the teams.

“The World of Outlaws Fan Pit Pass puts the fans in the heat of the action,” promoter Don Kazarian said. “They can see the cars on the track and then watch the teams make necessary adjustments seconds later when they return to the pits. It also allows them to interact with all of their favorite drivers. There is nothing like it in the NBA, NHL, NFL or Major League Baseball.”

In addition to the headlining World of Outlaws and USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, The PAS Young Gun and Senior Sprint Cars will also be on the quadruple header open wheel program. Fans can purchase tickets 24 hours a day from the World of Outlaws website by clicking on the following link: http://purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase?orgid=52711&agency=WRG_SNG&pid=8525909

Tickets for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Cars only appearance in the greater Los Angeles area are on sale now. Please give photo credit to Vane Ledgerwood.

Spectator gates will open at 4:00 P.M. on race day and the first race will be at 7:00.

