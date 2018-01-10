Talladega Superspeedway’s McWilliams, Watson win NASCAR Security Awards

Talladega Superspeedway’s Director of Operations’ Andy McWilliams, along with track Security Manager Alan Watson, were presented with NASCAR’s “Security Award” Tuesday during in the 18th annual NASCAR Safety and Operations Summit presented by American Medical Response.

Presented for outstanding performance during the 2017 season, the duo were recognized for their effort and commitment in developing a comprehensive strategy with local, state and federal agencies to provide NASCAR fans with the safest environment for all competitors and fans who attend events at NASCAR’s Most Competitive track. Safety and security are paramount year-round at Talladega Superspeedway.

McWilliams is a longtime member of the Talladega team, coming on board in 1996 while Watson joined the staff in 2015.

The three-day summit, held at the Concord (North Carolina) Convention Center, also featured numerous presentations and small-group seminars that addressed best practices in the safety, track services, medical and security functional areas.

TSS PR