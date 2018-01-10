Richmond Raceway Expands 2018 NASCAR Season Launch Spectacular to Two-Day Event on January 26-27

Richmond Raceway is set to wave the green flag to start the track’s historic 2018 season by hosting the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup at the inaugural Season Launch Spectacular. Due to overwhelming demand, the event has been expanded to a two-day event on Friday, January 26 and Saturday, January 27 at the Richmond Raceway Complex’s Old Dominion Building.

The Season Launch Spectacular will include fan photo opportunities with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Dale Earnhardt’s 1994 Winston Cup Series championship trophy. The event will also showcase iconic race cars in NASCAR history including Martin Truex Jr’s 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship #78 Bass Pro Shop/Tracker Toyota Camry, Dale Earnhardt’s #3 1993 Winston Cup Series championship car, Harry Gant’s #33 1989 Skoal Bandit car, and a 1969 #1 Winston Cup Special.

Fans will also get their first chance to race in the new Richmond Raceway Simulator powered by iRacing, meet and greet with 2018 Team Racing Virginia athletes, Richmond Raceway Reimagined infield redevelopment project update, NASCAR Heat 2 free play, tailgate games with exclusive prizes, food and beverages, and more.

“The Season Launch Spectacular is the first of many new initiatives this season, so we are pleased to expand the event to two days due to fan demand,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “From the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and iconic race cars to our state of the art racing simulator, we will be connecting with fans by sharing the history and future of motorsports at the Season Launch Spectacular and throughout the season.”

The Season Launch Spectacular will be held on Friday, January 26 from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, January 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. General public admission is $10 and free for children 12 and under. 2018 RICHMOND NATION members will receive free admission. RICHMOND NATION members are also invited to bring guests, equivalent to the number of 2018 tickets purchased, for free.

Fans interested in attending both NASCAR weekends at Richmond can upgrade to become a RICHMOND NATION Season Ticket Holder. 2018 membership benefits include invitations for exclusive member access at monthly events, a season parking pass, membership card, and the best ticket values for racing at Richmond Raceway. For more information, visit richmondraceway.com/richmondnation.

Richmond’s new state of the art two-seat, in-car driving simulator and Pro-Line Trailers hauler will make its Commonwealth debut at the Season Launch Spectacular. The new Richmond Simulator powered by iRacing, the world’s premier motorsports racing simulation platform, will allow fans to get behind the wheel to drive Richmond’s famed ¾-mile D-shaped oval and 79 other tracks including some select Racing Virginia tracks. The Richmond Simulator will be officially unveiled at richmondraceway.com on Friday.

Richmond Raceway PR