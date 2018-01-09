Mahoning Valley Speedway will have strong presence at Motorsports Trade Show January 19-21

When the popular 2018 edition of the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports Racecar and Trade Show Presented by Sunoco and Fueled by Insinger Performance takes place January 19-21 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Lehighton’s Mahoning Valley Speedway will have a firm presence.



First time promoters Jack and Rebecca Carlino will be looking forward to meeting everyone during the weekend racing extravaganza where they will set-up shop at the Mahoning Valley Speedway booth.



On display will be the No. 22 Late Model of Frankie Althouse along with the latest track class edition, a Sportsman Modified prepared by Zane Zeiner.



Newly appointed Race Director Steve Fox will be on hand throughout the weekend as well to field any questions and concerns from drivers.



Also in the show representing the paved ¼-mile oval will be 2017 Octoberfast 200 winner Bobby Jones who will showcase his race winning No. 1J that will be displayed in the APS Powder Coating booth.



On Saturday Mike Sweeney, the 2017 Late Model champion, will for a third consecutive time be lauded as the as the top overall Northeast Asphalt Late Model winner.



According to the annual compiling of the Top Northeast Winners list by Area Auto Racing News, Sweeney’s 10 feature victories put him at the pinnacle of his respective class this past season. It is a feat that he repeated from 2016 and in 2015 was tied for number one.



At the Mahoning booth drivers and team members can take the opportunity to purchase their 2018 pit licenses and also reserve pit spots. There has been no increase in price from last season in either of those items and Carlino is happy to inform that the electric will be back on in the pits for those selected spots where available.



The Sunday following the Trade Show, on January 28, there will be meetings taking place for all 2018 track classes which include Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Dirt Mods, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Sportsman Modified.



The meetings will be held at the Mahoning Valley Farmers Market which is adjacent to the speedway and conducted by Fox. The meetings will begin at 10:00 am and be held per division on the hour. Any and all drivers who intend to compete at Mahoning are highly encouraged to attend, however, please be advised it is for driver and car owner only.



Further news will be forthcoming. For additional information log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR