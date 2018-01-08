Pre-Race Experience Gives Fans Up Close View of Driver Intros at Martinsville Speedway

At a place where every seat offers a good view, Martinsville Speedway is offering fans the best view of their favorite drivers before the race at the lowest price ever.

The Pre-Race Experience, $20 for adults, $10 for youth 12-and-under, gives fans the opportunity to watch driver introductions from the track prior to start of the STP 500 on March 25 as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series returns from the West Coast Swing for some short-track action at the Half Mile of Mayhem.

“We took what was the Green Flag Experience and improved it by making it all in one location, without really taking out any of what the fans want, at a lower price,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said. “We want to give fans access they can’t get in any other sport. If you go to a football game or a basketball game, you can’t be on the field or on the court when they are introducing the players, but you can do just that with the Pre-Race Experience.”

Fans who purchase the Pre-Race Experience will get exclusive access to the front stretch prior to the race. They will be able to sign the start/finish line, win prizes , claim giveaways, hear racing personalities and drivers answer questions in a moderated session and be on the track during driver introductions.

“Although there is something for everyone who joins us on the front stretch for the Pre-Race Experience, we are most excited for young fans to get a new perspective of our historic facility at an affordable price,” Campbell said. “We hope signing the start/finish line and hearing from racing personalities will become an annual tradition for our fans.”

A ticket to the Pre-Race Experience does not include a ticket to the STP 500.

Prices will increase on February 1.

The STP 500 is Sunday, March 25 and is the first short-track race of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

Last year, Brad Keselowski held off Kyle Busch for the victory in the race that was voted by fans as the second best race of the season; only behind Martinsville’s fall race.

Race tickets start at just $46 for adults and are on sale now. To purchase tickets call 877.RACE.TIX or visit at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR