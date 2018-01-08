Fast Lane Friday Presented by Ticket Clinic at Homestead-Miami Speedway to Make 2018 Debut The Friday

Start off the New Year with rubber hitting the pavement as South Florida’s most popular drag racing event, Fast Lane Friday presented by The Ticket Clinic, is returning to Homestead-Miami Speedway this Friday, January 12. Car enthusiasts and guests will be able to enter their street-legal cars to compete on the Speedway’s 1/8-mile drag strip from 6 p.m. to midnight. Prior to the event, guests will have the option of purchasing their tickets online.

Competitors and spectators can purchase their tickets in advance of Fast Lane Friday by visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway. com/FastLaneFriday. Those who purchase their tickets online will be able to enter the facility using their own designated route. Guests who would like to purchase their tickets at the event will enter the facility through a separate route. The new traffic pattern can be viewed by visiting the “Fast Lane Friday” page on the Homestead-Miami Speedway website.

Tickets for Fast Lane Friday are $20 for competitors and $10 for spectators, while children 12 and younger get in for free. All competitors must be 18 and older and have a valid driver’s license and proof of registration and insurance. Homestead-Miami Speedway’s cooler policy applies, which allows fans to bring in soft-sided coolers measuring up to 14x14x14 inches, as well as lightweight backpacks. Concessions will be available for purchase.

To keep up with the most up-to-date Fast Lane Friday information, including weather alerts, competitors and spectators may text “HMSFLF” to 69050 to receive text alerts. Message and data rates may apply. Also, stay connected with Homestead-Miami Speedway news via social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat by following @HomesteadMiami. Fast Lane Friday and Homestead-Miami Speedway information is also available on the official Homestead-Miami Speedway mobile app, downloadable on Apple and Android smart phones.

For more information on Fast Lane Friday, please visit www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway. com/FastLaneFriday.

Homestead-Miami Speedway PR