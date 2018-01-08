Forget About Winter and Focus on Springtime at Talladega Superspeedway – and the Economical Tickets That are on Sale Today!

Incredible ticket prices are blooming for Talladega Superspeedway’s springtime triple-header weekend, April 27-29. Beginning today, Monday, January 8, fans have the most economical opportunities to be a part of the Talladega experience with the track’s advance-priced ticket offers.

The advanced pricing is good for the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race on Sunday, April 29, as well as the Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) event on Saturday, April 28. Practice for these two anticipated events, as well as the General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards race, kicks off the weekend on Friday, April 27.

Advance-priced ticket options for the action-packed weekend are available for a limited time and include:

$10 off regular pricing for the GEICO 500 scheduled for 1:00 PM CDT on Sunday, April 29

$5 off regular pricing for the Sparks Energy 300 set for 2:00 PM CDT on Saturday, April 28

Two-day ticket packages for both Saturday and Sunday start at only $50

In last year’s Talladega spring weekend, Mississippi native Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., stunned the racing world to claim his first MENCS victory in the GEICO 500, passing Kyle Busch with just over a lap to go. The triumph propelled him into NASCAR’s playoffs. Talladega’s most recent winner is Brad Keselowski, who hopes to claim his sixth victory at the 2.66-mile venue in the GEICO 500, which would place him in a tie for second on the track’s all-time win list with Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and Jeff Gordon. Dale Earnhardt, Sr. holds the track’s all-time mark with 10 wins. A host of new, young driving talent will be searching for their first trip to Gatorade Victory Lane at NASCAR’s Most Competitive track, including Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney.

Anyone holding a Sunday admission ticket for the GEICO 500 will also have access to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert, located in the infamous Talladega Superspeedway infield. Kids’ tickets (12-and-under) to the GEICO 500 start at $10.

Talladega Superspeedway offers over 15,000 free camping sites in three conveniently located parks. Free campgrounds now open at 9:00 AM on Monday, April 23, on a first-come, first-served basis and fans must show a Sunday GEICO 500 race ticket for entry. Free day parking on Talladega Superspeedway property remains available.

For more information on all Talladega Superspeedway ticket and hospitality options, which include grandstand and tower tickets, fan suites, premium box seating packages, Party Patio packages, the infield Paddock Club, "Unrestricted" and “Sunday VIP Experience” packages and more, simply visit our website at www.talladegasuperspeedway. com.

TSS PR