Pocono Raceway Accepting Fan Council Applications

Pocono Raceway is now accepting applications for their Fan Council. The purpose of the Pocono Raceway Fan Council is to assist the Raceway staff in developing and improving the overall fan experience at ‘The Tricky Triangle.’

“The Fan Council has played a vital role in our success year over year.” said Ben May, Pocono Raceway President. “We are proud of their dedication and commitment to making Pocono the best stop on the NASCAR and INDYCAR circuit. The Fan Council helped us craft and fine tune the popular Worry-Free Weather Guarantee and was instrumental in the execution and success of Monster Energy NASCAR Free Friday. We look forward to seeing what the 2018-2019 class will bring to the table and we encourage all fans to apply.”

Fans who would like to apply for the Pocono Raceway Fan Council can visit www.poconoraceway.com/fcapply. Applications must be submitted by Monday, January 29, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Finalists will be contacted no later than Friday, February 9, 2018, and the new Pocono Raceway Fan Council will be announced in late February 2018. For additional info, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/fancouncil.

Pocono Raceway PR