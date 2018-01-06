Grandview Speedway Released 2018 Auto Racing Schedule

An ambitious schedule of more than three dozen events has been announced for the 2018 auto racing season at Grandview Speedway.

The one-third-mile, banked clay track located in Bechtelsville, PA will be offering its 56th consecutive season of auto racing and there will be a variety of events.

T.P.Trailers NASCAR 358 Modifieds, Sportsman and Late Models will pretty much be the regular Saturday night attraction with Blast From the Past Vintage cars and Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series racers being added for special Saturday night programs.

Enduro and Vintage racers will kick off the season with a doubleheader on Sunday, March 24th at 1 p.m. Five of these doubleheaders are currently on the schedule.

The traditional practice day, open to all divisions of racing, is set for Saturday, March 31st with a 12 noon starting time. Fans are welcome to see what is new for 2018 and free grandstand seating is offered.

Sure to attract a huge amount of attention is the First Annual Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker run in memory of the late track promoter. The race, a 50-lapper, will include big and small block Modifieds with $7500 for the winner.

The first of five Thunder on the Hill promotions will take place on Sunday, May 27 with the running of the 21st Annual Traffic Jam Big Block/Small Block Classic along with racing for Sportsman and Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series (MASS) Sprints.

For the 48th year the Freedom 76 will be on the schedule offering a huge purse for the Modified Classic taking place on Saturday, September 15th. A September 22nd rain date is in place. And on July 7th the Late Models will be in the spotlight with the Firecracker 40. The Pioneer Pole Buildings Forrest Rogers Memorial is presented on August 11th.

The complete schedule can be found at www.grandviewspeedway.com.

Season passes that include all Saturday night racing events are available for just $350. Send a check to cover each pass being ordered to Grandview Speedway, 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope to speed return delivery.

Businesses looking to benefit from marketing through motorsports at Grandview Speedway can obtain information by contacting Ernie Saxton at 267.934.7286. Opportunities are available to sponsor events, billboard advertising, award sponsorships and track magazine advertising.

Grandview Speedway is located on Passmore Road, just off Route 100 ten miles north of Pottstown, PA in Bechtelsville, PA 19464. Track phone is 610.754.7688. Check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com or www.facebook.com/grandviewspeedwayinc.

2018 GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY SCHEDULE

(As of 1/6/2018

PRESENTING OUR 56TH CONSECUTIVE SEASON

This schedule is subject to change without notice. For information on events, weather, etc. Call 610-754-7688 or check out the website at WWW.GRANDVIEWSPEEDWAY.COM. A NASCAR license is required for all those entering the pit area for Saturday night auto racing events.

All events start at 7:30 PM unless otherwise noted on the schedule.

Saturday, March 24 Enduro & Blast from the Past Vintage Cars 1 PM

Sunday, March 25 Rain Date for March 24- - -12 Noon

Saturday, March 31 Free to the Public Open Practice-All Divisions--12 Noon

Saturday, April 7 1st Annual Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker, 50 laps for Big and Small Block Modifieds $7,500 --7 PM

Saturday, April 14 Modifieds, Sportsman, Late Models 7 PM

Saturday, April 21 Modifieds, Sportsman, Late Models, Blast from the Past Vintage Cars 7 PM

Saturday, April 28 Modifieds, Sportsman, Late Models--7 PM

Saturday, May 5 Modifieds, Sportsman, Late Models--7:30 PM

Sunday, May 6 Enduro & Blast from the Past Vintage Cars--12 Noon

Saturday, May 12 Modifieds, Sportsman, Late Models--7:30 PM

Saturday, May 19 Modifieds, Sportsman, Late Models, Blast from the Past Vintage Cars--7:30 PM

Saturday, May 26 Modifieds, Sportsman, Late Models--7:30 PM

Sunday, May 27 Thunder on the Hill Racing Series--7:30 PM

21st Annual Traffic Jam Big Block/358 Modifieds*, Sportsman, MASS Sprints

Saturday, June 2 Modifieds, Sportsman, Late Models--7:30 PM

Sunday, June 3 Enduro & Blast from the Past Vintage Cars--12 Noon

Saturday, June 9 Modifieds, Sportsman, Late Models--7:30 PM

Thursday, June 14 Thunder on the Hill Racing Series 7:30 PM

USAC Non-Wing Sprints Jesse Hockett Classic Plus 358 Modifieds*

Saturday, June 16 Modifieds, Sportsman, Late Models--7:30 PM

Saturday, June 23 Modifieds, Sportsman 40 laps, Late Models--7:30 PM

Saturday, June 30 Bechtelsville Car Wash Night - Modifieds, Sportsman, MASS Sprints, Blast from the Past Vintage Cars--7:30 PM

Tuesday, July 3 Thunder on the Hill Racing Series--7:30 PM

410 Pennsylvania Sprint Speed Week Series Plus 358 Modifieds*

Saturday, July 7 Modifieds, Sportsman, Late Model Firecracker 40--7:30 PM

Saturday, July 14 Modifieds, Sportsman, Late Models--7:30 PM

Saturday, July 21 Hatfield Quality Meats Night - Modifieds, Sportsman, Late Models, Blast from the Past Vintage Cars – 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 28 Modifieds, Sportsman, Late Models--7:30 PM

Saturday, August 4 Modifieds, Sportsman, Late Models--7:30 PM

Saturday, August 11 Pioneer Pole Buildings Forrest Rogers Memorial 50 laps, Sportsman, Late Models--7:30 PM

Saturday, August 18 Modifieds, Sportsman, Late Models (Forrest Rogers Rain Date)--7:30 PM

Thursday, August 23 Thunder on the Hill Racing Series--7:30 PM

All Star 410 Sprints & 358 Modifieds*

Saturday, August 25 Modifieds, Sportsman, Late Models, Blast from the Past Vintage Cars--7:30 PM

Saturday, Sept 1 Modifieds, Sportsman, Late Models, Blast from the Past Vintage Cars--7:30 PM

Saturday, Sept 8 WNPV Radio Night - Modifieds, Sportsman, Late Models- Champions Night--7:30 PM

Friday, Sept 14 Sportsman 38 laps, Mass Sprints & Modified Practice--7 PM

Saturday, Sept 15 48th Annual Freedom 76 Modified Classic--7 PM

Saturday, Sept 22 Freedom 76 Rain Date--7 PM

Saturday, Sept29 Enduro & Blast from the Past Vintage Cars--12 Noon

Saturday, October 13 Thunder on the Hill Racing Series--6 PM

Mods at the MADHOUSE Halloween Party

Big Block/358 Modifieds, Sportsman, MASS Sprints

Saturday, October 20 Enduro & Blast from the Past Vintage Cars--12 Noon

Sunday, November 11 Flea Market--7 AM

Home of the T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment 358 Modifieds --- *indicates Special Event NASCAR points

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is a Rogers Family/Bob Miller Promotion - -29th Anniversary Season! Visit our web sites: www.grandviewspeedway.com and www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com; www.facebook.com/grandviewspeedwayinc

