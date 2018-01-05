Martinsville Speedway Announces New ‘Fast Friday’ Fan Events

A new year brings a new fan-focused program to Martinsville Speedway. Starting Friday, January 12, and featuring 16 dates in 2018, the Speedway will open its gates for Fast Fridays, allowing fans to drive their car on the historic half mile.

“This is something that fans from near and far have clamored after for years,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said. “We get a lot of requests from fans that want to drive where their favorite driver does and now we have expanded that opportunity beyond our annual Toy Drive.”

For $20, fans get a dozen laps around the historic facility behind a pace car at speeds of up to 65 miles per hour. My Martinsville members will be able to participate in one Fast Friday event for free.

Motorcycles are not permitted to drive on the Speedway.

The Speedway’s annual Toy Drive, which benefits the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County, will continue in 2018, with one Fast Friday date aligning with the annual event and benefiting Grace Network.

“Grace Network has done amazing things for our community and we are happy to continue the Toy Drive tradition of folks turning laps to benefit local children,” Campbell said. “I am also excited to see the fan response to the other 15 Fast Friday dates, as memories are made driving on a NASCAR track with fellow fans to last a lifetime.”

Fast Friday events will take place on the following dates:

Friday, January 12, 2018

Friday, February 2, 2018

Friday, March 2, 2018

Friday, April 6, 2018

Friday, May 4, 2018

Friday, June 8, 2018

Friday, June 15, 2018

Friday, June 22, 2018

Friday, July 13, 2018

Friday, August 3, 2018

Friday, September 7, 2018

Friday, October 5, 2018

Friday, November 9, 2018

Friday, December 7, 2018

Friday, December 14, 2018

Friday, December 21, 2018

For more information on Fast Friday events, or to purchase Fast Friday passes ahead of time, please call (276) 956-7200 or Click Here.

Martinsville Speedway PR