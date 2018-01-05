Kansas Speedway Announces Organizational Changes

Kansas Speedway President Patrick Warren announced a series of promotions and role changes effective immediately.

Joe Fowler, who has been Kansas Speedway’s Director of Business Development, has been named Vice President, Sales and Marketing. In his role, Fowler will continue to oversee the corporate sales and marketing department, while adding consumer ticket sales to his responsibilities.

Ryan Hogue has been named the Senior Director of Communications and Consumer Marketing, overseeing the consumer marketing, public relations and social media team.

Eric Peterson has been promoted to Director of Corporate Sales and Marketing, overseeing the corporate sales and marketing team.

“It is a testament to the strength of our team, that I’m able to make this announcement today,” said Warren. “Joe, Ryan and Eric have been an integral part of our marketing and sales team over the last several years and I look forward to them leading our various departments moving forward,”

