Watkins Glen International R.A.C.E. Foundation announces over $30,000 in grant awards

Watkins Glen International and the R.A.C.E. Foundation (Racing and Community Enrichment) are proud to announce $31,500 in grant awards to ten area organizations.

As part of R.A.C.E.’s mission, annual investments are made back into the community with grants of varying sizes, designed to further the efforts of local youth-oriented, non-profit foundations in Chemung, Yates, Schuyler, and Steuben counties. Eligible and interested foundations were given over a month to apply for the various awards.

This year’s grant award winners are as follows:



Betty Jane France Award ($6,000):

S2AY Rural Health Network – Our Town Rocks and Reads Program

Hammondsport Central School District – WGI’s Race to Health and Wellness in Hammondsport

Food Bank of the Southern Tier – Backpack Program

Victory Lane Visionary Award ($3,000):

Science and Discovery Center – STEM Races at Clute Park

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schuyler County – Camp Girls STEM at Hidden Valley 4H Camp

Junior Achievement of Central Upstate NY – Twin Tiers Region – Building Future Success Through JA



Esses Award of Excellence ($1,000):

Watson Homestead – College Admissions and Applications Workshop

Dormann Library – Summer Learning Program

Career Development Council – Speaker Series Supporting Student Success

An additional award of $1,500 went to Meals on Wheels of Chemung County for the purchase of a new hot food warmer.

“We are so very excited to announce these grant awards, with each going to a deserving organization in our region,” Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup said. “In 2017, we donated over $100,000 in total grants to 24 local non-profit organizations, and our team couldn’t be happier with the work that the R.A.C.E. Foundation is doing to better the lives of people in this community.”

The winners will be honored during a reception at Watkins Glen International on Tuesday, January 16th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

