29 Dec 2017
More Growth in 2017 for SCCA Track Night in America Driven by Tire Rack

Sports Car Club of America® has brought to a close its 2017 Track Night in America Driven by Tire Rack program, and the initiative continues to see strong success in converting automotive enthusiasts to motorsport participants.

 
From March to December in 2017, nearly 7,500 drivers took advantage of Track Night in America to get on a racecourse in their own vehicle during a weeknight. That's an increase of almost 1,500 people from the 2016 season. This year boasted 119 events at 30 tracks across the country, including venues such as Circuit of the Americas, Road Atlanta, Sebring International Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and many others.
 
In 2017, participants claimed more than 7,000 hours of on-track time. People of all ages, Baby Boomers to Millennials, came out to experience for themselves the rush that comes from being out on a racecourse. Nearly 35 percent of participants registered as "Novice" for racetrack activities, and almost 60 percent were not SCCA® members.
 
As for vehicles seen in 2017, nearly everything under the sun -- from sportscars to family sedans -- found a way to Track Night events. There were Fords, Chevrolets, Mazdas, BMWs, Toyotas, Porsches, Hondas, Subarus, Dodges, Nissans, Volkswagens and more. In some respects, Track Night in America is like a car show. But instead of just standing around staring at cars, participants jump behind the wheel, buckle up and head out on track for some fun.
 
Mike Cobb, SCCA's President and CEO, said Track Night this year again offered a fun, unique opportunity for everyday automotive enthusiasts to get on real racetracks. And since the program has seen such fantastic growth in only its third year, it seems people continue to be excited by the prospect of the experience. To capitalize on the program's momentum, organizers are currently developing a 2018 schedule that features even more events at big-name tracks to heighten the fun for participants.
 
"The SCCA is always looking for ways to share with others the Club's passion for having fun with cars, and Track Night in America has proven to be a fantastic tool in accomplishing that mission," Cobb said. "Of course, we couldn't undertake such a program without the help of Tire Rack, as well as support from KONI, Falken Tires, Hawk Brakes and Mazda."
 
Created as a non-competitive, entertaining, easy and inexpensive way for nearly anyone who loves cars or motorsports to get on a race circuit in their own vehicle, participants only need be at least 18 years old with a valid driver's license and have access to a helmet and street car in good working condition. The cost is never greater than $150 per event, and no previous on-track experience or SCCA® membership is required.
 
Drivers participate in the Advanced, Intermediate or KONI Novice Experience group so on-track activities remain fun for all. Everyone gets three 20-minute sessions on course, as well as feedback from SCCA driver coaches on site. Admission is free for people who just want to stop by and watch the fun, and leisurely circuit parade laps are provided for all Track Night guests.
 
A preliminary 2018 schedule of events for Track Night in America Driven by Tire Rack will be made available in January at www.TrackNightinAmerica.com.
 
