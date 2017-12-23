BMS Introduces New Christmas Village Shortcut Starting Dec. 27

The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights continues through the holidays until Saturday, Jan 6. With 2018 fast approaching, Bristol Motor Speedway announces two newsmakers during the holiday season.



EASTMAN CREDIT UNION CHRISTMAS VILLAGE SHORTCUT

Beginning, Tuesday, Dec. 27, guests of The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights will have the option to directly enter the BMS infield by using the Eastman Credit Union Christmas Village Shortcut. The shortcut allows guests interested in visiting only the Christmas Village presented by Eastman Credit Union to bypass the lights show for $5 per person from 6 to 8 p.m.



Those that are interested in the shortcut are asked to enter at the North gate of the Speedway off Hwy 11E before making a right towards the Bruton Smith Building. Guests are then able to follow the lighted signage to Gate 9 where they can purchase the shortcut at the ticket booth. A friendly Pinnacle Speedway in Lights staff member will then escort the vehicles to the Christmas Village.



The shortcut will run through Saturday, Jan. 6.



RINGING IN A NEW YEAR PROMOTION

Tick tock, tick tock. With the New Year approaching, BMS wants to give one lucky person the ultimate holiday prize pack: tickets and VIP experiences to every major event in 2018.



Beginning Monday, Dec. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 14, fans can enter the "Ringing in the New Year" promotion for an opportunity to witness some of the most exciting racing action of the year, all for free.



For a full list of prizes, contest rules and to enter the contest, visit www.BristolMotorSpeedway.com. The winner will be selected on Monday, Jan. 15. The promotion is limited to one entry per person.



For more information on SCC’s winter events at Bristol Motor Speedway, please visit www.SpeedwayinLights.org.

BMS PR