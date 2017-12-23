Discount Tickets Now Available Online For Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville ARCA Event

The start of the 2018 racing season is just under two months away for the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards. Following the Daytona International Speedway opener on February 10th, the tour heads to Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville for the fourth annual Music City 200. Discounted tickets for the event, which features not only ARCA but three top tours of Super Late Models, are now available for sale online.



The April 7th show has really grown over the last three years, since returning to the Music City. The drivers of the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards compete in a 200 lap event, which saw Chad Finley race through the field late in last year's race. Making the show a can't miss, is the fact that the top Super Late Model drivers in the country also race during the program, in the North South Super Late Model Challenge 100. This year, the CARS Super Late Model Tour will join the ARCA/CRA Super Series and Southern Super Series to give fans three of the top touring series in the nation, at one event.



Track Enterprises, a racing promotion company from Central Illinois, has awarded some of the country's top stars in the first three years of the show. In 2015, current NASCAR Camping World Truck Series star Grant Enfinger won the ARCA race, while NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Daniel Hemric won the Super Late Model portion of the event. In 2016, Josh Williams claimed the guitar in the Music City 200, while Super Late Model hotshoe Donnie Wilson took the 100 lapper. Last year's event saw Michigan's Chad Finley put on a show coming from deep in the ARCA pack late to claim the win, while Casey Roderick took victory in the Super Late Model race.



In the previous three years, tickets for the event were only available at the gate or presale by calling the Track Enterprises office. For fans convenience, tickets are also available online for the 2018 running of the race. Purchasing the general admission tickets early will save fans $5 per ticket. Track Enterprises has teamed up with My Race Pass to offer the online buying option at https://market.myracepass.com/store/tickets/?i=1138614&store=17617



For a full schedule of Track Enterprises events, visit www.trackenterprises.com. For info on the series competing at the track on April 7th, 2018 visit www.arcaracing.com, www.cra-racing.com, www.southernsuperseries.com, and www.carsracingtour.com. Lastly, for info on the racing facility, visit www.fairgroundsspeedwaynashville.com.



Track Enterprises PR