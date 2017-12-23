Richmond Raceway’s Fan Advisory Board Starts its Eighth Year as Track Continues to Listen to Loyal Fans

The Fan Advisory Board (FAB) at Richmond Raceway has an established history at the track. In its eighth year, this select group of loyal fans continue to provide feedback and ideas to senior leadership to aid the growth and development of the track, and support its ability to exceed expectations by delivering the ultimate fan experience. As the track continues to listen to voices of loyal fans, Richmond is launching the inaugural Youth Fan Advisory Board (YFAB) for the 2018 season.

“At Richmond Raceway, we are always listening to our fans as we strive to improve our at track experience,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “The dedicated members of the Fan Advisory Board help us accomplish our goal of putting the fans first and hearing what they have to say. During our meetings, members share potential issues and ideas to enhance the iconic Richmond racing experience. We value and appreciate their passion for the track.”

The FAB has been a staple over the past eight years in improving the fan experience at Richmond. Throughout its history, the FAB has opened lines of communication between fans and Richmond leadership to directly impact the experience at Richmond. It also provides a forum to gather fan opinions on ideas the track has as well as consider ideas from board members.

FAB members participate in monthly conference calls and annual meetings in order to make America’s Premier Short Track better. To keep the board working, membership is limited to 24 members. Members serve a rotational term of four consecutive NASCAR race weekends at Richmond. Once their term is complete, members rotate off the board and are replaced by new members. Fans can apply online to become a part of the Fan Advisory Board when availability is open at richmondraceway.com/fanadvisoryboard.

Youth Fan Advisory Board

In an effort to improve the experience for some of NASCAR’s younger fans, Richmond has formed the inaugural YFAB at Richmond for 2018. This select group of youth have the chance to speak directly with Richmond senior leadership giving them the opportunity to change the landscape of the track for the better.

“It’s important that all fans have a memorable experience during race weekend, and the Youth Fan Advisory Board gives us the opportunity to hear from some of our younger fans,” said Mike Waddell, Richmond Vice President of Marketing & Communication. “The future of Richmond Raceway and the entire sport of NASCAR depends on youth who are passionate about racing. We know this board will provide us with insight into what youth fans are looking for as part of their race weekend experience.”

The board also gives the track a sounding board to hear what moves youth’s interest in motorsports at Richmond. The goal of the YFAB is to help grow the presence of youth at Richmond and provide them a one-of-a-kind race experience.

For more information on Richmond’s FAB and YFAB, visit richmondraceway.com/fanadvisoryboard.

Richmond Raceway PR