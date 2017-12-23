Richmond Raceway is set for an historic 2018 NASCAR season hosting two race weekends “under the lights”, opening the Richmond Raceway Reimagined modernized infield, and hosting its first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoff races in the Capital City. To wave the green flag to start the season, Richmond will host the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup at the inaugural Season Launch Spectacular on Friday, January 26 at the Richmond Raceway Complex’s Old Dominion Building.

The Season Launch Spectacular will include fan photo opportunities with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, introduction of the new Richmond Raceway Simulator, meet and greet with 2018 Team Racing Virginia athletes, NASCAR Heat 2 Tournament, tailgate games with exclusive prizes, and much more.

“2018 will be an historic season at Richmond Raceway, so we will drop the green flag to welcome our loyal fans back for the Season Launch Spectacular,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “As one of the select tracks to now host a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoff weekend, we invite our fans to get up close with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup in Richmond. This is the first of many new initiatives as we continue to add value to our RICHMOND NATION season ticket program.”

Doors open to the Season Launch Spectacular on Friday, January 26 at 5 p.m. General public admission is $10 and free for children 12 and under. 2018 RICHMOND NATION members will receive free admission. RICHMOND NATION members are also invited to bring guests, equivalent to the number of 2018 tickets purchased, for free.

Fans interested in attending both NASCAR weekends at Richmond can upgrade to become a RICHMOND NATION Season Ticket Holder. 2018 membership benefits include invitations for exclusive member access at monthly events, a season parking pass, membership card, and the best ticket values for racing at Richmond Raceway. For more information, visit richmondraceway.com/richmondnation.

Richmond’s new state of the art two-seat driving simulator and Pro-Line Trailers hauler will make its debut at the Season Launch Spectacular. Richmond-based Sim Seats and industry leading race simulator software developer, iRacing, have supported the development of this new fan engagement initiative for 2018. The fully ADA accessible race car simulator will be powered by the iRacing platform, allowing fans the chance to race the ¾-mile D-shaped oval along with 79 other tracks using more than 230 different configurations. Some of the highlighted venues include Racing Virginia tracks such as Martinsville Speedway, Virginia International Raceway, Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway, and South Boston Speedway.

Stay connected to richmondraceway.com and our social channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and YouTube for more information on the 2018 events schedule.

Richmond Raceway 2018 NASCAR Season

The Toyota Spring Race Weekend at Richmond Raceway returns “under the lights” in 2018, and a week earlier in the NASCAR schedule on April 20-21, 2018. The action starts with the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash4Cash race on Friday, April 20 at 7:00 p.m. Kids 12 and younger are free in general admission seating areas for all NASCAR XFINITY Series races. Richmond’s spring weekend continues with the fan-friendly Track Takeover driven by AAA, followed by NASCAR’s best in the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race starting at dusk and ending “under the lights” at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 21.

Richmond’s Fall Race Weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, will make history with the grand opening of the Richmond Raceway Reimagined modernized infield along with hosting its first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoff race weekend on September 21-22, 2018. The action begins on Friday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m. with the first race of the NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoffs. On Saturday, September 22, Richmond hosts the only Monster Energy Series playoff race “under the lights” with the Federated Auto Parts 400 at 7:30 p.m.

Regular season tickets for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend and Fall Playoff Race Weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, are available for purchase in-person at the Richmond Ticket Office, via phone at 866-455-7223, or online at richmondraceway.com.

