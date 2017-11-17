Over the Edge At ONE DAYTONA Features Lesa France Kennedy, Rusty Wallace Rappelling Down 8-Story International Motorsports Center

The NASCAR Foundation and Easterseals Northeast Central Florida hosted the “Over the Edge At ONE DAYTONA” fundraising initiative on Thursday, with VIPs kicking off three days of donation-supported rappelling down the eight-story International Motorsports Center.

First to scale down the 102-foot structure were International Speedway Corporation CEO/NASCAR Vice Chairperson Lesa France Kennedy and former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Rusty Wallace.

Thursday-Saturday, rappelling will continue with participants having secured donations that will benefit The NASCAR Foundation and Easterseals of Northeast Central Florida. Donations are expected to exceed $150,000 for the event.

For more information on Over the Edge At ONE DAYTONA visit https://daytonaovertheedge.org/index.cfm or http://www.nascarfoundation.org/events/over-edge-one-daytona.

