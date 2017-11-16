Leewood K-8 Center 8th Grader Winner of Second Annual "Write Track Poetry" Competition

At Homestead-Miami Speedway, crowning champions is not limited to the action on the track, but also extends into the community in a variety of ways. In the classroom, the Speedway also celebrates champions, as it continues its commitment of helping kids excel in school through the “Write Track Poetry” program.

For the second year in a row, the championship track partnered with Miami-Dade County Public Schools and the Omari Hardwick bluapple Poetry Network of the Jason Taylor Foundation to hold the Write Track Poetry competition. Starting in September, students from 13 Miami-Dade County middle schools submitted poems based on the theme, What is Your Legacy? In addition, pep rallies were held at the participating schools, where students were treated to spoken-word performances from members of the bluapple Poetry Network.

The winning poem was submitted by Kyle King, an 8th-grader at Leewood K-8 Center in Kendall. His poem, Tick, Tick Boom, was professionally recorded and produced, and will be played prior to Saturday’s Ford EcoBoost 300 XFINITY Series championship race.

The top-three poets overall, including King, will be awarded the unique opportunity to be driven to school in the Homestead-Miami Speedway Official Pace Car. Also, the top three students in each grade (6-8) from all 13 schools will be in attendance for Saturday’s Ford EcoBoost 300.

“At the bluapple Poetry Network, we know how life changing spoken word poetry can be for young people as it gives them a platform, encourages their voice and validates their experiences,” said Sierra DeMulder, Director of the bluapple Poetry Program. “It was an honor to work with Homestead-Miami Speedway to bring this empowering art form to so many students.”

“The Write Track Poetry program has made a profound impact on the youth of South Florida, providing kids an opportunity to express themselves artistically,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Matthew Becherer. “It’s imperative to empower students with instructional tools, such as poetry, that help build upon their creative skills, while also expanding their cultural horizons. We are thrilled that we have been able to partner with the bluapple Poetry Network to help achieve these goals again this year.”

Homestead-Miami Speedway PR