Community Members Can Thank First Responders at Sonoma Raceway Laps of Appreciation, Dec. 12

Community members have a unique opportunity to take a ride in a first responder vehicle on the Sonoma Raceway road course as part of the raceway’s Laps of Appreciation benefit on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 12. This fundraising event will serve as a special opportunity for the North Bay community to gather and thank the public safety personnel involved in the response to October’s fires.



The highlight of Laps of Appreciation will be the chance for attendees to enjoy a ride around the Sonoma Raceway road course in their choice of first responder vehicles from several North Bay fire and police agencies. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the event for $25 per person; each ticket includes three ride tickets for laps around the road course. All proceeds from the evening will benefit the Sonoma County Resilience Fund and the Disaster Fund for Mendocino County.



To stimulate the fundraising efforts, Sonoma Raceway will match up to $50,000 in contributions generated through sponsorship and attendance at the event. Laps of Appreciation, which will run from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, is open to all community members and is a family-friendly event.



“Our goal for this event is two-fold. Naturally, we hope to raise enough to make a meaningful contribution to the regional fire relief efforts, but just as important, we want to give folks in the community a casual opportunity to interact and thank members of the fire and law enforcement agencies who made such heroic efforts on our behalf,” said Steve Page, Sonoma Raceway president and general manager.



In addition to rides on the raceway’s 10-turn, 1.99-mile road course in the first responder vehicle of choice, guests will also enjoy a race car display, photos with the Sonoma Raceway Girls and a card station where guests can write thank you notes to local fire departments. The evening will also feature fun for children at the Kids Club display featuring a build-a-racer booth, the Friedman’s Home Improvement racing ramp, face painting and balloon animals. Food and beverage, as well as event-themed t-shirts will be available for purchase.



Laps of Appreciation admission tickets are $25 per person, which includes three tickets for rides around the road course. To purchase tickets in advance or for more information, visit www.SonomaRaceway.com or call 800-870-RACE. Parking is free at the benefit and riders of all ages are welcome. Sponsorship opportunities are also available as part of the matching fund or to sponsor the attendance for a local, non-profit youth group. Laps of Appreciation will run rain or shine.



Sonoma Raceway PR