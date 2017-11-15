LTi Printing 250 official name of NASCAR XFINITY Series at MIS

Michigan International Speedway and LTi Printing will continue to expand their strong partnership in 2018. The printing company is increasing its involvement in NASCAR by sponsoring the NASCAR XFINITY Series race on June 9 at MIS.

In the two years since joining NASCAR, LTi Printing has seen immediate rewards on its involvement. LTi Printing sponsored Jordan Anderson during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway in 2016. Then earlier this year it sponsored the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series LTi Printing 200.

“We are very excited to sponsor the NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Michigan International Speedway in June,” LTi Printing President Mike Frost said. “We have seen returns on our investment since being involved in the sport. After such an incredible and rewarding experience not only for our business, but also for our employees our goal became clear to increase our involvement with MIS and NASCAR.”

When the Sturgis, Michigan family-owned business wanted to increase its involvement in NASCAR, it knew MIS was the perfect fit. LTi Printing quickly jumped at the opportunity to sponsor the truck race in 2017 at the track located only an hour from its facility. And now is ready to take the next step by sponsoring the XFINITY Series race at its hometown track.

“We continue to strive to create business-to-business opportunities for all our partners and it is great to work with a Michigan Company who shares that vision,” track President Rick Brenner said. “The NASCAR XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250 race will add to the week-long excitement and entertainment planned for our guests in 2018.”

As title sponsor, LTi Printing will utilize business-to-business opportunities created by its involvement in the sport to market its brand and capabilities to other companies. Taking advantage of television, radio, print and social mediums, LTi plans to create new relationships and business partnerships.

The LTi Printing 250 will feature a new aerodynamic package for all the teams competing in the race. The new package will attempt to create more passing opportunities by lessening the aerodynamic advantage on the high speed two-mile oval.

And fans can stay after the LTi Printing 250 for the free Saturday post-race concert featuring 38 Special. After four decades of Southern Rock hits, 38 Special will bring their classics to Michigan International Speedway. All fans with a Sunday ticket will enjoy the concert! The concert will take place behind Turn 3 and all activities will start after the NASCAR XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250 race on June 9.

Fans can renew their tickets to the NASCAR XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250 until Nov. 30 for just $15 at www.mispeedway.com/renewals or by calling 888-905-7223. All kids 12 and under are free for the race.

NASCAR returns to Michigan International Speedway twice in 2018 and you can be part of the action. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 weekend is June 8-10. On Aug. 10-12 the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will return to NASCAR’s fastest track.

Michigan International Speedway continues to give renewal guests the best prices. By renewing your grandstand and/or campsite you are guaranteed the best pricing of the season. Renew now and save up to $70 per grandstand ticket and up to $60 per campsite.

Children 12 and under are free on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, children 12 and under tickets start at $15. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $15, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

MIS PR