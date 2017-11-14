Hornets' Williams Headlines Speedway Christmas Opening Weekend

Speedway Elves are hanging the final strands of lights and clearing the path for Santa’s arrival as Charlotte Motor Speedway gears up for the opening weekend of Speedway Christmas. Media are invited to be a part of the celebration as friends of the speedway gather to ring in the holiday season.

Here’s a look at three events that will kick off Speedway Christmas’ six-week celebration of festive fun:

Thursday, Nov. 16 – “Lights-to-Music” Test Night – See behind the scenes in the control room as Speedway Christmas’ expanded-for-2017 “lights-to-music” section is synced and tuned for Sunday night’s show opening. Media are invited to help put the finishing touches on this year’s show from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 . Media should meet at the Charlotte Motor Speedway media center.

Saturday, Nov. 18 – Egg Nog Jog 5K – With a record number of participants expected for this year’s Egg Nog Jog 5K fun run, “running under the lights” takes on a new meaning for this weekend’s race. More than 1,800 runners and walkers decked out in their flashiest holiday attire will embark on a course through the Speedway Christmas light show, ending with a dazzling fireworks display in the speedway’s infield.

Sunday, Nov. 19 – Speedway Christmas Opening Night – Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams will lead a parade of cars into the 3.75-mile light show of more than 3 million lights on opening night, Sunday, Nov. 19 at 5:45 p.m. Williams will be available for media interviews shortly after the show opens at 6 p.m. in the Christmas Village, located in the NASCAR XFINITY Series garage.

