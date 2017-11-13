Contender Boat To Be Awarded To Winner Of Ford Ecoboost 400 At Homestead-Miami Speedway

Forty drivers will take to the championship 1.5-mile oval of Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 19 for the 19th annual Ford EcoBoost 400. All will be traveling at speeds in excess of 180 mph for 267 laps and 400 miles. Only one driver, though, will have the chance to sail into the sunset – on a Contender 25-foot bay boat. The uniquely South Florida prize has been awarded to the race winner of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway since 2013.

Possessing a powerful Yamaha 250 4-stroke motor, the brand new 2018 Contender boat, which was manufactured at Contender’s main facility in Homestead, is wrapped in a marine-style paint scheme designed by Roberto “Pasta” Pantaleo. In addition to also being branded in Ford Championship Weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway’s logos, the vessel features custom Llebroc seats, making it even more comfortable for the race winner when fishing out at sea.

The boat is fairly new in NASCAR circles, especially compared to other unique prizes such as the iconic grandfather clock awarded to the driver who takes the checkered flag at Martinsville. Nevertheless, the boat is something that is in great demand by many of NASCAR’s top drivers.

“The Contender boat is super cool,” said Clint Bowyer, driver of the No. 14 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing in the Monster Energy Series. “I’m so bummed that I haven’t won it yet. The boat is one of the neatest prizes in NASCAR. Knowing that the winner can take it home, really gives winning this race an extra incentive. A prize like that is above and beyond all others.”

“Contender has been a staple in Homestead and throughout South Florida for more than 30 years, providing fishing and boating enthusiasts with quality service and products,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Matthew Becherer. “We are ecstatic to have Contender once again be a key part of our post-race festivities, and we can’t wait to see who goes home with the coveted prize.”

Tickets to the Ford EcoBoost 400 championship, in addition to the NASCAR XFINITY Series Ford EcoBoost 300 championship on November 18 and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Ford EcoBoost 200 championship on November 17 are available and can be purchased by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223) or visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com .

Homestead-Miami Speedway PR