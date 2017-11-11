Jeff Ackerman Takes First Evergreen Victories in Season Finale

Presented by Sponenberg’s Exhaust, the season ending “Enduro Finale” at Evergreen Raceway kicked off on Saturday afternoon. The cold temperatures didn’t matter much to the diehard Enduro racers and fans, as many supported the season ending show, which produced a new Evergreen victor. After coming close to victory so many times, Jeff Ackerman took the 100-lap Four Cylinder verdict. Ackerman then bought his way into the 6/8-Cylinder Enduro event and doubled down by taking the checkers in that event as well.

From the pole position, Zeb Farber led the Four Cylinder field to the drop of the green flag, Ed Wildes quickly grabbed the lead and led the opening circuit over Don Rogers, Farber, Jeff Ackerman and John Rose.

Ackerman began to pick off more positions and moved by Rogers for second on lap three. Three laps later he took the race lead. However, Wildes fought back to lead lap seven.

The action stopped for a red flag on lap 19 when Emily Doughtery got turned and went head on into the turn two fence. Luckily, she was not seriously injured. Green flag racing resumed and Wildes continued to lead over Roger, Ackerman, Brandon Espisito and Paul Mercante.

With 24 laps complete, Ackerman moved back into the race lead. Meanwhile, Harry O’Neill, who started the race in the 27th spot, began to reel in the leader. With 36 laps in the books, O’Neill overtook Espisito for third.

Ackerman headed pit side on lap 40 and Wildes regained the lead. Just one lap later, O’Neill claimed the top spot.

O’Neill set a torrid pace and held the lead to the lap 50 halfway break. At that time the top 25 cars were inverted for the second 50 laps, which put Kevin Wachter on the pole.

Green flag racing resumed and Darrian Cascioli took command. Just two laps later Jake Jones took his turn at the lead. With 70 laps in the books, Jones continued to show the way. Ackerman made his way up to second, followed by Jason Bentzoni, Rogers and Wildes.

O’Neill appeared to be faster than the leaders. He caught and then overtook Jones for second on lap 89 and then challenged Ackerman for the lead. The pair got into heavy lapped traffic and with nine laps remaining, O’Neill suffered a flat tire.

Ackerman stayed smooth over the rest of the distance to take his first Evergreen victory over Jones and Bentzoni.

Four Cylinder drivers were allowed to compete with the 6/8-Cylinder drivers in the 50-lap contest. Elmar Kennedy started from the pole position but Darren Lenhardt led the opening circuit over Gary Landis and Luke Hoffner.

Mark Spencer cracked the top five and then took his turn at the lead just past lap 10. He held the spot until the competition red flag flew at halfway. Hoffner held second, followed by Tony Collinsworth.

Following the invert, Kris Dane sat on the pole for the restart. He was quickly overtaken by Ackerman for the spot.

As the event progressed, O’Neill climbed into the second spot but wasn’t able to reel in the leader. In dominating fashion, Ackerman went on to take his second victory of the afternoon. O’Neill settled for second, followed by Woot Lawrence.

The 2017 racing season has come to a close at Evergreen raceway. Track management would like to thank all of the drivers and fans that have supported the speedway through thick and thin over the last two years.

