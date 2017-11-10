Eli Young Band to Perform Pre-Race Concert Prior to Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The stage is almost set both on and off the track for 2017 Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. One of country music’s most recognizable hit-makers, the Eli Young Band, is set to perform prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 championship race on Sunday, November 19. Known for their soulful, hearts-on-fire brand of country, the Eli Young Band will be performing songs off their fourth major label album “FINGERPRINTS.”

The Eli Young Band, which consists of lead singer Mike Eli, guitarist James Young, bassist Jon Jones and drummer Chris Thompson, has seen each of their previous three albums – “Jet Black & Jealous,” “Life at Best” and “10,000 Towns” – reach the top five of the Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, with 2014’s “10,000 Towns” bowing at No. 1. In addition, the quartet’s three No. 1 singles “Crazy Girl,” “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” and “Drunk Last Night” have earned them Platinum and Multi-Platinum certifications, which led to Grammy® and CMA Award nominations, multiple Billboard awards and an ACM trophy for “Crazy Girl” as Song of the Year.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the Eli Young Band to Homestead-Miami Speedway to kick off the Ford EcoBoost 400 championship finale,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Matthew Becherer. “The Eli Young Band has become a staple in country music, and their pre-race performance will be the perfect way to rev things up for the Monster Energy Series championship race. We are really looking forward to this special show.”

Tickets for 2017 Ford Championship Weekend, which will be held November 17-19, are now available and can be purchased by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223) or visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com .

Homestead-Miami Speedway PR

