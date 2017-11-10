Tracy Rich Named Salesperson of the Year

Charlotte Motor Speedway has named Senior Director of Business Development Tracy Rich as its 2017 Salesperson of the Year. Presented annually, the award recognizes an employee who goes above and beyond the call of duty in executing his or her responsibilities in the corporate sales department.

Rich led the speedway’s corporate sales department in billings for the past year. Among Rich’s clients are Toyota as well as event entitlement sponsors including Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, Hisense and the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“Tracy's book of business includes many of our larger partnerships and entitlement sponsorships. Those accounts require a lot of planning and he's done a remarkable job of building lasting relationships with them,” said Matt Long, vice president of corporate sales for Charlotte Motor Speedway. “That's unique in the sales world, because he handles both the sales and the service. Tracy excels at that. He works hand-in-hand with other departments. When you add up all of his accomplishments, he rises to the top.”

Rich, a native of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, has been with Charlotte Motor Speedway since August 2002. As senior director of business development, Rich works with corporate partners to make their activation efforts successful and engaging.

“Tracy is truly committed to understanding our business and working with our team to develop a meaningful partnership,” said Reagan Greene Pruitt, the director of brand strategy and integrated marketing for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina. “Tracy’s level of service is second to none and we have no doubt he always has our best interest in mind. Congratulations Tracy, this is well deserved.”

Rich graduated from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington in 1988 with a degree in Marketing.

“Tracy has been fantastic to work with and is a true professional,” said Paul Doleshal, the senior manager of motorsports marketing for Toyota USA. “He has been key to the success of our partnership at Charlotte Motor Speedway.”

As this year’s Salesperson of the Year, Rich received a trip to Las Vegas for the Nov. 30 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards, among other perks.

“This award is very special to me,” Rich said. “Charlotte Motor Speedway is a family and I consider it a privilege to be a part of that family. I really enjoy working alongside some of the best salespeople in the racing industry, and I look forward to another excellent year of building friendships and relationships with our partners.”

CMS PR