NASCAR's Three Championship Throphies Arrive In Miami Aboard Goodyear Blimp

A sure sign that Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway is right around the corner is when NASCAR’s three national series championship trophies officially make their way to Miami. That time came today.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR XFINITY Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship trophies all arrived in the Magic City aboard the iconic Goodyear Blimp. Landing in Miami in style, the coveted trophies were accompanied by U.S. Air Force veteran and NASCAR super fan Pat Hubley.

Based in Pompano Beach, Florida, Goodyear Blimp Wingfoot One has flown over the biggest events in sports, including NASCAR’s Ford Championship Weekend, the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Finals, College Football Playoff National Championship, PGA Championship and the Daytona 500.

The trophies will now head to Homestead-Miami Speedway for Ford Championship Weekend, which will take place November 17-19. During the three-day tradition at NASCAR’s championship track, each of the trophies will be awarded to their respective series champion.

The Camping World Truck Series champion will be determined during the Ford EcoBoost 200 on Friday, November 17 at 8:00 p.m., while the XFINITY Series champion will be decided during the Ford EcoBoost 300 on Saturday, November 18 at 3:30 p.m. The NASCAR season will then culminate with the Monster Energy Series Ford EcoBoost 400 championship race on Sunday, November 19 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for 2017 Ford Championship Weekend are now available and can be purchased by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223) or visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com .

Homestead-Miami Speedway PR