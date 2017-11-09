Monster Energy To Host Bellator MMA Fights, Action Sports Show and Hairball Band During Ford Championship Weekend

Not all of the action during Ford Championship Weekend, November 17-19, will be on the track at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Before and after NASCAR’s championship races, Monster Energy will host several live entertainment events at its display, including a Bellator MMA showdown, a one-of-a-kind action sports show and an electrifying performance by the band, Hairball.

The Monster Energy festivities will kick off on Friday, November 17, with three live-action sports shows starting at 3:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. The shows will feature stunning performances filled with free-style tricks by motocross high-flyers Axell Hodges, Jeremy Stenberg, James Carter, Keith Sayers and Nick Dunne. Following the second action sports show, select fans will be treated to an exclusive autograph session with the four NASCAR drivers who will be contending for the Monster Energy Series championship on Sunday, November 19.

On Saturday, prior to the Ford EcoBoost 300, three more live-action sports shows will take place at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:10 p.m. MMA legends and champions Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Dan Henderson will be doing an exclusive autograph signing on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

On Sunday starting at 11:30 a.m., the Monster Energy Bellator MMA Fight Series will feature some of the best Bellator fighters going head-to-head in the cage. These fights will be nonstop action and pure entertainment. The Bellator and Monster Energy ring girls will be handing out free giveaways, while Rampage and Henderson battle during the final stop of the MMA tour.

Once the sun goes down and the Monster Energy Series champion has been crowned, the band, Hairball, will take the stage at the Monster Energy display to put on a post-race show filled with lights, smoke, fire and famous ‘80s tunes.

Times for all events are subject to change.

To witness all the mayhem of Ford Championship Weekend, tickets for 2017 Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway are available and can be purchased by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223) or visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com .