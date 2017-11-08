Chicagoland Speedway to Support Veterans at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital Ceremony

Chicagoland Speedway will take part in the Veterans Day Ceremony at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, an official Veterans Day site, on November 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with DASH, the official mascot of Chicagoland Speedway, and the Chicagoland Speedway show car, a 2017 Toyota Camry stock car replica from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Chicagoland Speedway will join an impressive line-up of dignitaries at the Veterans Day Ceremony, including all veterans and their families, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, Hines VA Hospital Director Steven Braverman, M.D., Chicago Bears Drumline and Staley Da Bear, Miss Illinois USA and Miss Illinois Teen USA.

“Patriotic pageantry has been a key ingredient to our race weekends since we opened our doors back in 2001, keeping with the longstanding NASCAR tradition to pay tribute to veterans and active military members,” said Chicagoland Speedway President Scott Paddock. “The opportunity to support the Veterans Day Ceremony at Edward Hines Jr. Hospital is a great honor for us, and the first of many community based initiatives to kick off our “Stars and Stripes” NASCAR weekend July 28-July 1.”

In addition, live music will be provided by Guitars for Vets, Mr. Ed Oller and Agne G, free flu shots will be available for enrolled veterans, the cutting of the Marine Corps birthday cake, a veteran resource fair, a walking parade and refreshments will be served by the Salvation Army Canteen Truck.

Location:

Main Lobby, Building 200

Edward Hines Jr. Hospital

5000 S. 5th Avenue

Hines, IL 60141

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway will take place on Sept. 17 as part of the four-race weekend Sept.14-17. The weekend will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 14 with the ARCA Racing Series followed by NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 225 under the lights on Friday night. On Saturday, Sept. 16, the NASCAR XFINITY Series 300 will hit the track as the precursor to Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series showdown, the first race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

