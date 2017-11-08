HSR Classic 24 Hour At DAYTONA - Six Decades of Competition on Display

Twice-around-the-clock racing will have a turn-back-the-clock appeal this week at Daytona International Speedway, with the return of the Historic Sportscar Racing Classic 24 Hour At Daytona presented by IMSA.

The third running of the event – set for Wednesday-Sunday – brings together a field representing six decades of premier sports car competition. Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) officials expect an international field of more than 250 drivers in nearly 150 race cars divided into six classes based on time spans. The event debuted in 2014 as a tribute to the Rolex 24 At Daytona, IMSA’s legendary season-opening event held each January on the 3.56-mile DIS road course.

“This is an exciting complement – and a perfect lead-in – to the Rolex 24 in 2018 at Daytona International Speedway,” said DIS President Chip Wile. “Sports car history comes to life at this event, with the ‘World Center of Racing’ a most appropriate setting.”

A number of past Rolex 24 overall and class champions are entered, including Andy Wallace, Didier Theys and Lyn St. James. Another interesting entry is that of Ray Evernham, who won the DAYTONA 500 twice as Jeff Gordon’s crew chief. Evernham, a former top Modified racer, will co-drive a Porsche Cayman in the Group E class for cars from 2003-15.

Group A perhaps defines the term “classic” as it features cars from 1960-72 with entries including Lola T70, McLaren M1B and both Chevron B8 and B16 models, plus a Shelby GT350 and Porsche 911s.

The event schedule starts with a test day on Wednesday. Practice is on Thursday with qualifying races on Friday. The Historic Sportscar Racing Classic 24 begins at 1 p.m. Saturday. Each of the six classes will race four times over 24 hours, in one-hour increments.

Tickets for the Historic Sportscar Racing Classic 24, an infield-only event, are available at the gate. Tickets for Roar Before The Rolex 24, Rolex 24 At DAYTONA and all other Daytona International Speedway events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

