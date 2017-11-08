Chicagoland Speedway's R.A.C.E. Foundation to Host Santa Celebration December 2

Chicagoland Speedway will soon be flooded with visions of Saint Nick as the Joliet Township Alumni Association Santa Fun Run 5k takes over the Magnificent Mile and a Half on Saturday, December 2 for a festive fundraiser benefiting Racing Advocates for Community Enrichment (R.A.C.E.), Chicagoland Speedway’s 501(c)3 charitable entity. Participants will wear five-piece Santa suits and/or event t-shirts while running through usually restricted access areas across the speedway.

Santa Fun Run

The event is hosted as a fun run 5k or leisurely 1 mile stroll with participants of all ages and ability levels welcome including families, strollers and wheelchairs. No timing or scoring will take place as the event will be held in the spirit of holiday cheer.

The course begins and ends within Chicagoland Speedway’s 1.5 mile D-shaped tri-oval. Registration fees, which include the Santa suit (while supplies last) and entrance to Santa’s Celebration post-race, are $30 for adults, $20 for students with school ID and $10 for children ages 5-12. Children 4 and under are free. Participants must register by November 30 to receive an event t-shirt.

Pre-Event Registration

Registration for the Santa Fun Run is available now and can be completed online at ChicagolandSpeedway.com/Santa. For more information or for sponsorship opportunities, contact Sarah Palya at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

On the day of the event, the Santa suit in its entirety including hat, beard, jacket, pants and belt, or the event t-shirt, can be worn. To ensure that participants arrive adorned as Kris Kringle, Santa suit and t-shirt pick up will be held at the Alumni Relations Office in the Joliet Township High School (JTHS) Administrative Center, located at 300 Caterpillar Drive in Joliet, prior to the event. Santa suit and t-shirt pick-up dates are as follows:

Saturday, November 18 10 a.m. – noon

Sunday, November 19 1 – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, November 29 7:15 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday, November 30 7:15 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Pictures with Santa in Gatorade Victory Lane

Not a runner? Not a problem. Families can still join Santa Claus for pictures in Gatorade Victory Lane from 10 a.m. to noon and participate in a variety of holiday activities including a craft presented by the Joliet Area Historical Museum for only $10 per person (children 12 and under free). All attendees will be provided a ticket for December Deals & Delights raffle at the Joliet Area Historical Museum taking place that day from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

In addition, R.A.C.E. will host a Toys for Tots Foundation drive in an effort to collect toys for those that are less fortunate in the community. Fans who are able are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys for donation which will be distributed by the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve as Christmas gifts.

Proceeds generated by the Santa Celebration will benefit R.A.C.E. as well as the JTHS Alumni Association. Since its inception, R.A.C.E. has donated over $200,000 to deserving community organizations and with an aim at improving the quality of life for the greater Chicagoland area while focusing on causes centered on youth, safe driving and the military.

CLS PR