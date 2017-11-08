Richmond Raceway Reimagined (Reimagined) hit a major milestone this week with the completion of the foundations for the new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garages. The engaging new Cup garages will be a trademark component of Richmond Raceway’s (Richmond) modernized infield, highlighted by interactive fan viewing walkways to allow fans to get closer than ever to their favorite drivers and put them in the middle of the action with teams on race weekends.

“The foundation being poured for the new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garages is a momentous milestone for Richmond Raceway Reimagined,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “This signals the beginning of modernizing our infield to be more welcoming for fans, drivers, and race teams. We have many more milestones to celebrate in the coming months with Richmond Raceway Reimagined.”

To date over 1,000 cubic yards of concrete has been poured into the infield. The next Reimagined milestone will be the new pedestrian tunnel being installed in Turn 1, widening from six to ten feet, with an elevator rising in the newly developed infield. To view the progress of Reimagined, watch our 24-7 Construction Camera at richmondracewayreimagined.com.

Reimagined is a $30 million infield redevelopment project bringing new attractions and state of the art fan-based attractions to the historic Richmond infield. Once completed, the new space will blend modern amenities for today’s fans with the iconic Richmond racing experience fans have come to expect.

Rising above Reimagined will be an exclusive 80-person rooftop club overlooking Gatorade Victory Lane; providing one of the most unique views in all of NASCAR. Two new garage suites, featuring ground level views of the Monster Energy Series garage will also debut in the modernized infield. Additionally, Reimagined provides partners with new fan engagement opportunities and innovative signage that is unprecedented in the market.

The modernized infield debuts over Richmond’s first NASCAR playoff weekend on September 21-22, 2018. Fans can purchase tickets to be in the new infield and become a part of history. One-day ($70) and two-day ($125) tickets are available for purchase by calling 866-455-7223 or visiting the Richmond Ticket Office.

Media can learn more about Reimagined at richmondracewayreimagined.com.

Richmond Raceway is the home for NASCAR racing “under the lights” in 2018. NASCAR returns to the Capital of the Commonwealth for the Toyota spring race weekend on April 20-21, 2018. The action starts with the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash4Cash race on Friday, April 20. Kids 12 and younger are free in general admission seating areas for all NASCAR XFINITY Series races. Richmond’s spring weekend continues with the fan-friendly Track Takeover driven by AAA, followed by NASCAR’s best in the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race back “under the lights” at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 21.

Richmond’s fall race weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, hosts its first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoff race weekend on September 21-22, 2018. The action begins on Friday, September 21, with the first race of the NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoffs. On Saturday, September 22, Richmond hosts the only Monster Energy Series playoff race “under the lights” with the Federated Auto Parts 400 at 7:30 p.m.

2018 RICHMOND NATION season ticket renewals have been extended to November 9 for fans to hold their same tickets for next season for only $10. Regular season tickets for Richmond’s 2018 NASCAR season go on sale December 1. To learn more, visit us in-person at the Richmond Ticket Office, via phone at 866-455-7223, or online at richmondraceway.com.

Richmond Raceway PR