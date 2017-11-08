Gabby Douglas Announced at Honorary Starter For Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead Miami Speedway

A championship race calls for championship-caliber dignitaries, and that’s exactly what the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway will have. Multiple-gold winning Olympic gymnast and author Gabby Douglas will serve as the Honorary Starter for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship, the Ford EcoBoost 400, which will take place on Sunday, November 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. As honorary starter, Douglas will wave the green flag at the start of the 267-lap race.

Douglas was a key member of the United States women’s gymnastics team, which won gold at the 2011 World Championship held in Tokyo, Japan. At the London 2012 Summer Olympics, the artistic gymnast won the team gold as a member of the “Fierce Five,” and also took home the individual all-around gold.

The Newport News, Virginia native followed that by becoming the first U.S. reigning Olympic all-around gold medalist in history to return to a second World Championship in 2015 and win the all-around silver medal. At the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics, Douglas became the first U.S. all-around Olympic champion to make multiple Olympic teams and win another team gold medal.

“I’m so excited to wave the green flag for the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead Miami Speedway,” said Douglas. “I’ve seen plenty of championships, and the NASCAR championship is definitely going to be one epic event. I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

In addition to her career as an artistic gymnast, Douglas is recognized as a two-time The New York Times bestselling author for her books “Grace, Gold & Glory: My Leap of Faith” and “Raising the Bar.” Douglas has also expanded her role as an actress, featuring in The CW Television Network’s “Vampire Diaries,” Disney Channel’s “Kickin’ It” and Nickelodeon’s “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn.”

“Having Gabby Douglas as our Honorary Starter is extremely exciting and is what Ford Championship Weekend is all about,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Matthew Becherer. “She has accumulated countless accolades in her impressive career and is a perfect fit for a championship race. Her superstar-status adds yet another highlight to this year’s pre-race festivities.”

Tickets to the Ford EcoBoost 400 championship, in addition to the NASCAR XFINITY Series Ford EcoBoost 300 championship on November 18 and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Ford EcoBoost 200 championship on November 17 are available and can be purchased by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223) or visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com .

Homestead Miami Speedway PR