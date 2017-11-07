VIRginia International Raceway Releases Thrilling 2018 Spectator Schedule for 61st Season

VIRginia International Raceway, which was recently chosen as one of Car and Driver’s top six road courses in North America, is unveiling its action-packed lineup of events for 2018. The adrenaline pumping track schedule features nine spectator favorites. Tickets will go on sale mid-November, with fans who book Cyber Monday, Nov. 27, receiving a special incentive.

The season gets underway with the SCCA Majors Tour April 13-15, a pinnacle of club racing in North America. It continues to rev up in late April with the Pirelli World Challenge, just the second time the track is hosting the thrilling production car-based racing championship with top professional drivers going head-to-head in Bentleys, McLarens, Ferraris and more. Early May brings a change of pace, when world-class motorcycle riders converge on the track for the MotoAmerica road racing series.

August is once again an exciting month at VIR, as the fan-favorite IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship makes its only mid-Atlantic stop in the premier North American sports car racing series at the track Aug. 17-19. In addition to the headlining Michelin GT Challenge race, the action-packed weekend will feature several support series including the Biscuitville Grand Prix for the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge. Following that excitement, VIR will transport fans back in time for September’s Heacock Classic Gold Cup, where two distinct eras collide to display historic racing action.

“The spectator event lineup at VIR just keeps getting better and better,” said Connie Nyholm, owner and CEO of VIR. “We’re beyond excited to see the return of so many prestigious races to our road course, and are proud to be able to offer some of the highest quality events racing has to offer. We look forward to putting on yet another unforgettable fan experience in 2018.”

VIR’s full 2018 spectator schedule includes:

April 13-15: Sports Car Club of America “VIR Spring Sprints” Majors Tour

April 27-29: Pirelli World Challenge

May 4-6: MotoAmerica Championship of Virginia

May 18-20: NASA Mid-Atlantic HyperFest

Tire Rack Ultimate Track Car Challenge, presented by Grassroots Motorsports Magazine

June 1-3: Historic Sportscar Racing

June 9-10: Championship Cup Series Motorcycle Road Racing

Aug. 17-19: Michelin GT Challenge

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

Biscuitville Grand Prix

Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge

Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA

IMSA Prototype Challenge Presented by Mazda

Sept. 15-16: Championship Cup Series Motorcycle Road Racing

Sept. 21-23: Heacock Classic Gold Cup, presented by the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association

Trans-Am Road Racing Series

Tickets for all events will go on sale in mid-November. Fans who purchase a ticket for any of VIR’s 2018 events on Cyber Monday, Nov. 27, will receive a free shirt voucher, redeemable at the TMI Racing Products store in the North Paddock at VIR. Spectators save $10 by purchasing any event ticket in advance. Children 16 and under are admitted free of charge with a paying adult. Active military are admitted free of charge and veterans receive a 50 percent discount with valid military ID. Paddock access will also be available at every event. Corporate and other groups can also take advantage of competitive pricing options for lodging, catering, team activities and more hospitality amenities during races and anytime throughout the year. To buy tickets or learn more, visit www.virnow.com.

VIS PR