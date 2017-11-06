Homestead-Miami Speedway Introduces "Magic City Dog" For Fans at Ford Championship Weekend

Everyone knows that Ford Championship Weekend, November 17-19, will crown champions in each of NASCAR’s three national series. What many might not be aware of is that another championship will be decided next weekend – at the concession stand.

The dog days of the NASCAR schedule reach its pinnacle at Homestead-Miami Speedway with champions on the track and a hot dog champion off of it. During the course of the 2017 season, each International Speedway Corporation (ISC) track debuted their own hot dog, created by Americrown, also a subsidiary of ISC. Of the hot dogs that premiered at each of ISC’s 12 tracks this year, six have made the final round of the Hot Dog Playoffs 2017, including the “Magic City Dog,” Homestead-Miami Speedway’s entry into the contest.

All six hot dogs will be available during Ford Championship Weekend at the “Dawg House,” which is located in the midway near Section 215. There, fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite hot dog. The winner of the contest will be announced on Monday, November 20.

Homestead-Miami Speedway’s Magic City Dog will be available throughout the track over the course of the three days. The Magic City Dog starts with a grilled Eisenberg Angus Sirloin hot dog. Layered on top is a heaping array of ingredients comprised of house-made alligator chili, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, mango ketchup and crispy potato sticks. It sells for $8 and is sure to satisfy the heartiest appetite of any NASCAR fan.

Tickets for 2017 Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway are available and can be purchased by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223) or visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com .

For more information on the Hot Dog Playoffs 2017, please visit www.americrown.com/vanity- pages/2017/Hot-Dog-Playoffs.

Homestead-Miami Speedway PR