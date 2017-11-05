AAA Rews Title Sponsorship of Texas Motor Speedway's Fall NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race

AAA and Texas Motor Speedway announced jointly Sunday prior to the running of the AAA Texas 500 that the national insurance company and auto club has signed a multi-year renewal of its race entitlement of the marquee Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at the world-renowned motorsports facility.



The announcement was made by AAA Texas Vice President and General Manager Kent Livesay and Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage at the AAA Texas display stage in the venue's Fan Zone. AAA also announced that the company extended its sponsorship agreement with Penske Racing on the No. 22 entry of Joey Logano. Financial terms and renewal lengths were not disclosed.



"Over the past 10 years, the relationship between AAA Texas and the Texas Motor Speedway continues to increase and add value to our members," said John Boyle, President and CEO of AAA Texas. "Both organizations place a premium on quality service, and we both leverage our brand and resources to promote automotive safety. The speedway is a top destination for race fans and we find it an ideal location to engage with existing members, while sharing the benefits of AAA membership and insurance with all those in attendance."



Texas Motor Speedway has enjoyed a 10-year relationship with AAA Texas, dating to 2008 when the company became the speedway's Official Auto Club. Two years later, AAA Texas expanded its partnership with Texas Motor Speedway by securing the title sponsorship of the annual NASCAR Cup Series race in November with a multi-year agreement. This will be the second renewal of the original five-year agreement signed in 2010.



"The folks at AAA have been a perfect partner and represent the type of customer service that our fans value," Gossage said. "Their sponsorship allows Texas Motor Speedway to present huge auto races to the fans affordably. I attended a luncheon with hundreds of their road-side operators and personnel, and I was impressed by the very real desire to serve their customers. Between what AAA represents in road service to its members and insurance to their customers, they write the book on serving the public."



The AAA Texas 500 is the eighth event in the 10-race, elimination-style NASCAR Playoffs featuring an opening field of 16 drivers. The AAA Texas 500 is the second of three races in the Round of 8 that ultimately determines which four drivers will contend for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship in the Sunday, Nov. 19 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.



Today's AAA Texas 500 begins at 1 p.m. CT and will be broadcast to a national audience on the NBC Sports Network as well as the Performance Radio Network and SiriusXM Radio.



