2018 BMS NASCAR Tickets Now On Sale

Bristol Motor Speedway officials announce that a new pricing structure will go into effect in 2018. The Speedway’s main goal is to introduce new options that benefit both returning fans and new customers who act before upcoming deadlines.



Guests who purchased 2017 tickets will pay the same or a lower price for their 2018 tickets if they renew by Friday, Nov. 10 (Food City 500) and Friday, Feb. 2 (Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race). Meanwhile, new customers who are interested in checking out the Bristol experience can save up to $20 per ticket if they buy before the November and February cutoff dates. Single-day tickets start at just $50 for the Food City 500 on Sunday, April 15 and $60 for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Saturday, Aug. 18.



“Bristol Motor Speedway offers the best views in racing and now fans will have the opportunity to choose from a variety of new price points offered around the stadium,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “In reviewing data and research from the Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol football game, we accommodated a wider range of ticket options and we think our NASCAR guests will appreciate this new pricing flexibility.”



Season tickets continue to provide the best value and lowest price at Bristol Motor Speedway. A season ticket includes admission to April’s Food City 500 and August’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race NASCAR Cup Series races as well as the NASCAR XFINITY Series Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 in April and August’s Food City 300. In addition, season ticket holders will receive a free ticket to Bush’s Beans Pole Day plus additional incentives and benefits.



The Speedway will also continue to offer interest-free, fee-free payment plans, which will break up payments into smaller increments. The sooner a fan purchases a plan, the smaller their payments will be.



For more information on the new ticket prices, please call the BMS Ticket Office at 423-BRISTOL or visit www.BRISTOLTix.com. Kids tickets will continue to be $10 for kids 12-and-under for the Food City 500 and Bass Pro Shops and free to the remaining NASCAR events.



In addition to watching some of the greatest racing on the NASCAR circuit, there are so many cool options to make a complete weekend of family fun, including great video entertainment provided by Colossus, the world’s largest center-hung video screen, lots of party zones like the Bristol Lawn Party, premium VIP experiences like the Chairman’s Experience, tailgating, on-site camping, concerts, great food and beverages in the concession stands throughout the property, and so much more.

BMS PR