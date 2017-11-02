Phoenix Raceway To Bring a All New Zoomtown Market To Campground for Can-Am 500 Weekend

Phoenix Raceway is partnering with the United Food Bank and Levy Restaurants to bring the ZOOMTOWN Market Supporting the United Food Bank to offer race fans who are camping during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Can-Am 500 weekend a one-stop shop for all their race weekend necessities.

“We are delighted to partner with the United Food Bank and Levy Restaurants to provide our fans with an on-site grocery store during the Can-Am 500 race weekend,” Phoenix Raceway President Bryan R. Sperber said. “Our fans will be excited to have a convenient location for all their race weekend needs, and we are proud to help raise funds and support such a worthy cause in the process.”

The ZOOMTOWN Market Supporting the United Food Bank will be in the same location as the previous on-site grocery store, providing a convenient place for campers to purchase food, supplies, alcohol and tobacco. Proceeds from the store will go towards the non-profit organization.

“The race to end hunger never runs out of gas and United Food Bank is honored to have been invited by Phoenix Raceway to participate in this year’s event,” said CEO of United Food Bank Dave Richins. “Their help to ‘race to give’ will help us raise money to provide nutritious food to those in our service area. Thank you to all of NASCAR’s great fans for the support.”

The market will be open every day of race week during the following hours:

Monday, Nov. 6 : 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Tuesday, Nov. 7 : 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

: Wednesday, Nov. 8 : 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

: Thursday, Nov. 9 : 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

: Friday, Nov. 10 : 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 11 : 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

: Sunday, Nov. 12 : 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

: Monday, Nov. 13 : 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Race fans will be able to find all of their camping and cooking needs in the store, from firewood to food and groceries, as well as ice, beer, snacks and other campground favorites. The store will also serve as the unofficial social hub of the campground as race fans start each day with coffee, donuts and the morning paper.

Tickets to all events throughout the Can-Am 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Phoenix Raceway are available online at PhoenixRaceway.com, by phone at 1-866-408-RACE (7223) or in person at the Phoenix Raceway ticket office.

PIR PR