Jiffy Lube To Be Presenting Sponsor of Pennzoil 400

At the 2017 SEMA Show, Pennzoil® announced that Jiffy Lube will be the presenting sponsor of the first ever Pennzoil 400 race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) in 2018. The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube will race on March 4, 2018, at LVMS as the anchor of a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) triple header weekend.

“The Pennzoil 400 is a tremendous opportunity for the Jiffy Lube brand to further leverage Shell’s rich motorsports history,” said Steve Ledbetter, President, Jiffy Lube International. “It’s exciting to see Pennzoil and the largest automotive maintenance provider, Jiffy Lube, come together for this exhilarating event to deliver race fans an action-packed weekend.”

The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube is an expanded relationship with Speedway Motorsports Incorporated (SMI) and its motorsports properties; in addition to key B2B elements, the new title race and Jiffy Lube’s presenting sponsorship offer the brands exclusive, one-of-a-kind experiences to extend to their customers.

“It feels like a milestone moment to see Pennzoil and Jiffy Lube, two iconic brands, come together for one thrilling weekend of racing,” said Colin Abraham, President of Shell Lubricants Americas. “In its first year, the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube will promise race fans an adrenaline-inducing track experience.”

Las Vegas is a valued market for Pennzoil with significant brand activations around NASCAR, NHRA, and the SEMA Show in recent years. The race consistently has had one of the highest TV ratings on the circuit and has traditionally enjoyed sell-out crowds in attendance.

"We're pleased to welcome Pennzoil and Jiffy Lube, two respected automotive brands, to fabulous Las Vegas for our spring NASCAR weekend," said Chris Powell, President, Las Vegas Motor Speedway. "Pennzoil has a rich history in NASCAR, showcasing its faith in the future of our industry and sport. We appreciate Pennzoil bringing in Jiffy Lube as presenting sponsor for its first Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway."

Follow all the action and updates from the 2017 SEMA Show on social media via #ShellatSEMA and #Pennzoil400 and check out www.shell.us/sema for a full schedule of events at the Shell “Pioneering Performance” experience and Live Stage. For more information about technical relationships between Pennzoil and motorsports teams, visit www.Pennzoil.com.

