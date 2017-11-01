Mahoning Valley closes out 2017 season with Sunday, November 5 show

Mahoning Valley Speedway will close out the 2017 season this coming Sunday, November 5 with a program of Enduros, Demos, Karts and Slingshots.



Scheduled for the 2:00 pm start will be a Big/Small/Jr. Enduro features. Additional feature events will be Champ Karts, All-Star Slingshots and Micro Stocks. A big Car and Small Car Demo Derby will take place in the infield.



If 20 or more cars are entered in each Demo Derby they will conduct heats with the payout being $800 to win, $400 for second and $200 for third. If there are features only with no heats run the winner’s share will be $600 with $300 and $150 respectively for second and third.



The cost to enter the Demo Derby is $25 per car which includes the driver. All Demo cars must have the fuel cell and battery mounted and secured behind the driver’s compartment and conform to proper safety regulations.



The Champ Kart race will pay $400 to win and be pro-rated from second spot back. Kart, Slingshot and Micro Stock entry fee is $25 plus $6 for transponder.



Pit gates will open at 11:30 am. Registration will be held from noon to 1:00. Cost to enter the pits is $20 per person. There will be a set of warm-ups for the Slingshots, Micro Stocks and Champ Karts. A driver meeting will take place at 1:30.



Admission to the grandstands, which opens at 1:00 pm, is $10 for adults. Kids 10 and under are free.



For additional information log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR