Farmboy Food Company Introduces "Farm to Fan" Concept to Phoenix Raceway

Introducing a new concept to race day, Phoenix Raceway has partnered with Farmboy Food Company to bring an exciting new menu featuring farm-fresh, local ingredients to the concession stand for fans to enjoy at November’s Can-Am 500 race weekend.

“We’re a local concessions company based out of Phoenix,” said Farmboy Founder Zach Gibbs. “We’ve got this whole new ‘farm-to-fan’ concept that we’re doing where we bring local produce and meats to the concessions world. Using our network of local farms and ranches, we build our menus around what is available and in season. We’re excited to bring that out to Phoenix Raceway for the NASCAR race this fall.”

Fans attending the Can-Am 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekend Nov. 10-12 will find three must-have signature items on the menu. The main star of the weekend is the bison burger, featuring meat grown down the street from the track, at Adam’s Natural Meats in Buckeye. The burger is topped with a cole slaw made with local vegetables, including carrots and cabbage, and complimented by fresh crinkle fries, which are perfect to dip into Farmboy’s secret sauce.

To make sure fans don’t get too thirsty from that burger, there is the Arizona Honey Sweet Tea. Sweetened with organic honey from Crockett’s Honey in Tempe, it is the perfect pairing with the corn elote, made with bell peppers and onions. For a little something extra, fans can chose to top off the elote with some local pulled pork or bacon.

Tickets to all events throughout the Can-Am 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Phoenix Raceway are available online at PhoenixRaceway.com, by phone at 1-866-408-RACE (7223) or in person at the Phoenix Raceway ticket office.

PIR PR