TMS, Levy Restaurants Set To Make Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Race Gr-Eight

From the concession stands to "Big Hoss," Texas Motor Speedway will celebrate Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s final race in the Lone Star State during this weekend's AAA Texas 500 NASCAR playoff tripleheader.

The most unique tribute for NASCAR's most popular driver, who is set to retire at the conclusion of the season, comes best served warm with salt and dipping sauces. Levy Restaurants has created the "JR88" pretzel that features two four-ounce soft pretzels shaped into Earnhardt Jr.'s iconic No. 88.

The specialty concession item, only available at this weekend's AAA Texas 500, will be served in a specially branded "JR88" box and include bacon beer cheese and spicy brown mustard for dipping.

"We wanted to come up with an item that honors him while also fueling up Dale's loyal Junior Nation," Levy Restaurants Executive Chef Lincoln Engstrom said. "This item proved to be an ideal fit and we foresee these pretzels selling fast."

The "JR88" pretzels will sell for $10 and are hearty enough to feed two hungry JR Nation fans. The pretzels can be purchased throughout the race weekend at concourse stands outside Gates 4.

Other Earnhardt Jr. tributes during the weekend include his No. 88 illuminated on the back of "Big Hoss" - the world's largest TV. The No. 88 will stand 12 stories tall as can be seen by race fans as well as those traveling on I-35W all race week. A video tribute also will be shown during the race weekend.

The big tribute will come Friday when Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage will present Earnhardt Jr. with three unique retirement gifts. Given Gossage's gift history with retired stars Jeff Gordon (Shetland ponies) and Tony Stewart (life-size bobblehead), this should prove memorable as well.

Earnhardt Jr.'s final Texas race will serve as the focal point of Texas Motor Speedway's souvenir program. Memorable photos from Earnhardt Jr.'s first career Cup win at Texas Motor Speedway in 2000 grace the cover, accompanied with the tag line "It all started here." A feature highlighting Earnhardt Jr.'s Texas victories also can be found inside the program.

The programs, which are $10, can be purchased at Speedway Motorsports, Inc. Properties stands located across the FanZone and concourse.

Tickets for Earnhardt Jr.'s final race at Texas Motor Speedway in the AAA Texas 500 are still available for as little at $69 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.

