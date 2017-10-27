Evergreen Changes up "Enduro Finale"

In an effort to make their upcoming “Enduro Finale” show a bit more exciting for both, the fans and the drivers, Evergreen Raceway has decided to make a few changes to their upcoming non-points Enduro program, presented by Sponenberg’s Exhaust. First, track management has revamped the payout schedule and plans to pay further back through the field. Based on the number of cars that take the green flag, drivers that finish as far back as 20th will have the opportunity to take home some hardware, if at least 71 cars take the green. If 51 or more take the green, it’s 15th place. The updated payout structure is listed on the speedway website.

Other changes for the special Enduro include the track getting rid of their tread wear rule for tires. For this show, any DOT tire is allowed for competition. Furthermore, each of the 100-lap events will be red flagged at the halfway mark and the top 25 cars/positions in the field will be inverted. The actual finish of the events at 100-laps will determine the winner.

The only other change is the cost at the back gate, which increased to $30 for this event because of rising operational costs.

The Enduro events will take place, rain or shine. The event will only be postponed if the weather simply too miserable on race day.

Enduro drivers can save $10 by pre-registering. The pre-registration fee is $40 per event. If drivers are not pre-registered on race day, the fee to compete is $50. Pre registration is non-refundable if a driver pre registers and is unable to make the event. Enduro pre registration will only be refunded if the speedway postpones the event.

Upon arrival at the track, pre-registered drivers will pull pills for their starting positions. All pre-registered drivers will start ahead of those who were not pre-registered. All drivers must visit the track office to sign in upon arrival to the track. Each driver will receive a slip with their starting position. A random roll call will take place at the drivers meeting. If a driver’s name is called and they are not present, they will be forced to start in the rear of the field. No exceptions.

Earlier in the season, the speedway had implemented a new rule, which states that the last Enduro event winner of the previously held show will start from dead last, regardless if he or she is pre-registered or not. Furthermore, due to repeated observations of targeting specific cars, officials will be watching closely to monitor all on track situations. Drivers will be subject to being black flagged for such issues and without a doubt, obvious intentional attempts to disable a car in a reckless manor, such as pushing them head on into the wall, will result in fines and suspension.

The pit gates will swing open for all of the series events at 10:30 AM. The drivers meeting will take place at 12 PM and the racing will kick off at 1:00 PM. The grandstands will open at noon.

Grandstand admission for each event is just $5. Pit admission is $30 and the transponder rental fee is $10.

The rules, payout and pre-registration list are listed at EvergreenRacewayPark.com. The deadline for pre-registration is Tuesday, November 7.

Evergreen Raceway is located minutes from Hazleton, PA, in between routes 93 and 309. For more information regarding Evergreen Raceway, including the entire season schedule, directions and divisional payouts, please visit www.evergreenracewaypark.com and don’t forget to like their Facebook page as well.

Evergreen Raceway is proud to be associated with Fairway Motors, Harry’s U Pull It, Penn’s Peak Radio, Wheel’s Bar & Grill, CK Auto Service & Race Fab, Himmer Graphics, Evan’s Roadhouse, Bob’s Subs & Pizza, American Rental Equipment, Barbush Automotive, Valve Tech Sales, Penn’s Peak, Printers Edge & RockAuto.com.

Evergreen Raceway PR