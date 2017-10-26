Actor Jaime Camil Names Grand Marshal for Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Coming to Phoenix Raceway to deliver the most famous words in motorsports in style, television star Jaime Camil will greet drivers and serve as Grand Marshal during pre-race ceremonies for the Can-Am 500 semifinal race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, Nov. 12.

“I am really excited to say the most famous words in motorsports at the upcoming Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway,” said Camil. “I’ve become such a fan over the years and being able to take part in the NASCAR Playoffs is going to be an amazing experience.”

Camil is best known for his role as Rogelio de la Vega on the CW hit show, “Jane the Virgin,” where he plays the title character’s father. The show, a satire of the telenovela genre, has received acclaim from critics and fans alike, and Camil has been nominated for Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice and Teen Choice awards.

No stranger to the thrill of NASCAR, Camil was a presenter at last year’s Champion’s Banquet, and also narrated Daniel Suárez’s “Sueños de NASCAR” for FOX Sports 1.

Before “Jane the Virgin,” Camil had a 20-year career in Mexico as a television host, actor and singer. His most famous role was in the telenovela, “La Fea Mas Bella,” as Fernando Mendiola. He has several platinum albums, and two of his singles charted in the top 25 on the Billboard charts. Recently, he has done stage work in musicals such as “Chicago” on Broadway and “Mamma Mia!” at the Hollywood Bowl. He will provide the voice for Papá in the upcoming Disney/Pixar animated movie, “Coco.”

Tickets to all events throughout the Can-Am 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Phoenix Raceway are available online at PhoenixRaceway.com, by phone at 1-866-408-RACE (7223) or in person at the Phoenix Raceway ticket office.

PIR P