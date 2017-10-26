Exclusive Experiences at NASCAR Auto Club 400 Race Weekend

Whether it’s taking a behind the scenes tour of NASCAR garages, watching the Auto Club 400 race from an all-inclusive pit road hospitality suite, or attending a NASCAR driver Q&A, there are a variety of unique race day experiences at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 race weekend - March 16-18, 2018.

“When a fan attends a NASCAR race we want to make sure they get the best value and have a memorable experience,” said Dave Allen, President of Auto Club Speedway.

With a race ticket, fans will receive access to the O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone featuring live entertainment, NASCAR driver appearances, autograph sessions, motocross exhibits, Lefty’s Fun Zone, celebrity appearances and motorsport displays.

The following NASCAR ticket specials and packages are on sale through March 2, 2018:

AAA Member Offers

Save up 50% on adult and child tickets to the Auto Club 400

Free Weekend Pre-Race Pit Pass (a $55 value) with purchase of Reserved Grandstand Ticket to the Auto Club 400 valued at $82 or higher

Save $10 on tickets to the NASCAR XFINITY 300

Red Carpet Ticket Package - $99.50

Get an up-closed view of the Drivers as they walk down the red carpet to the NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Meeting

A reserved ticket to the Auto Club 400

A Pre-race Pit Pass

GA ticket to the Red Carpet Grandstand



Garage Tour Package - $179.00

Exclusive Guided Garage Tour - the only way into the NASCAR Garage

Reserved Grandstand Ticket to the Auto Club 400

Premium Reserved Grandstand Ticket to the XFINITY 300

General Admission Ticket to NASCAR Qualifying Day

Jimmie Johnson Foundation Package - $115.00

Jimmie Johnson Q&A

Auto Club 400 Reserved Grandstand Ticket

A Pre-Race Pit Pass

Commemorative gift

$20 from each ticket package will be donated to the Jimmie Johnson Foundation

First Time Fan Package -$79.00

Lower Reserved Grandstand Ticket to the Auto Club 400

$10 in Americrown Bucks - good for food and beverage at any ACS concession stand

"My First Race" Pin

Parking Pass

“How To" First Time Fan Flyer

Busch Block Party -$142.00

Kevin Harvick Q&A at Busch Block Party Hospitality Chalet in Fan Zone

Auto Club 400 Reserved Grandstand Ticket

Pre-Race Pit Pass

All-inclusive access to the Busch Block Party Hospitality Chalet

Buffet plus drink tickets for Coke and Bud products

Appearance by Busch girls

Busch Lounge - $925.00

2-Day Access – Auto Club 400 and XFINITY 300 races

Access to the climate-controlled Busch Lounge luxury suites at the entrance to Pit Lane

NASCAR Garage area access - must be 18 and over

All-inclusive food and beverage menu

Pit Lane access

Victory Lane access

Race Scanner

Preferred VIP infield parking

Plus so much more!

Auto Club Speedway continues to offer family activities and youth programming throughout the Auto Club 400 race weekend. A designated area called Lefty’s Fun Zone features autograph sessions, driver appearances and other kid motorsport activities. Kids 12 and under with a Lefty’s Kids Club membership get a free general admission ticket to the 5.11 Tactical Pole Day and the NASCAR XFINITY Series 300 race.

Select ticket package prices go up after Dec. 31, 2017. To purchase tickets or ticket packages to NASCAR’s Auto Club 400 Weekend at Auto Club Speedway, call 1-800-944-RACE (7223), shop online at www.autoclubspeedway.com/specialoffers or stop by the Auto Club Speedway ticket office at 9300 Cherry Ave. in Fontana.

For the love of racing, follow @AutoClubSpeedway on Facebook/Instagram and @ACSUpdates on Twitter and tag photos using #ACSLove

ACS PR